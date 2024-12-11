VIP AUDIO 12/11 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (12-10-2006): Post-TNA Turning Point PPV Roundtable featuring Samoa Joe vs. Kurt Angle, plus AJ Styles, Christian Cage, LAX, Sabin, more (47 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to our TNA Turning Point PPV Roundtable from Dec. 10, 2006. PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch columnists Pat McNeill and Bruce Mitchell. The main event featured Kurt Angle vs. Samoa Joe. Other matches included Abyss vs. Sting vs. Christian Cage, LAX vs. AMW, A.J. Styles vs. Rhino, and more.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO