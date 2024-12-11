VIP AUDIO 12/11 – Pro Wrestling Then and Now: Peteani & Wolf look back at WWF Saturday Night’s Main Event Episodes I & II including Hogan vs. Orton, Richter vs. Moolah (episode I); Hogan vs. Volkoff, Uncle Elmer wedding (episode II), more (132 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Long-time PWTorch.com VIP subscriber and listener David Wolf returns to break down the first two Saturday Night’s Main Event episodes from May and October of 1985. They discuss the placement and significance of the show at the time, why the reboot in 2006 might have failed, and does it have a chance to succeed when it returns in 2024. Both shows are reviewed in their entirety, which were heavy on interviews and segments including Piper’s Pit (episode I) and the Body Shop (episode II). Hulk Hogan defends the WWF Championship on both shows with the first defense being against “Cowboy” Bob Orton and the second against Nikolai Volkoff. The story of “Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff’s babyface turn is heavily featured across both episodes. Uncle Elmer’s legitimate wedding to Joyce Stazko takes place on episode II with a reception to close out the show. In addition, they discuss multiple DQ and count out finishes and if they were a problem at the time.

