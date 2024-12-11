AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (12/11): Keller’s report on Mox & Pac vs. White & Cassidy, Mariah May vs. Shirakawa for the AEW Women’s Title, Cole vs. O’Reilly for a shot at MJF’s Dynamite Diamond Ring, Claudio vs. Ospreay, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

NOVEMBER 27, 2024

KANSAS CITY, MO. AT Where: Kansas City, Mo. at T-Mobile Center

AIRED LIVE ON TBS

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Nigel McGuinness



Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Attendance: WrestleTix reports tonight that 4,020 tickets had been distributed shortly before showtime. The arena has a capacity of 19,252 spectators when configured for concerts.

JOIN US LIVE ON YOUTUBE TONIGHT FOR THE VIDEO-FORMAT OF OUR LIVE POST-SHOWS…

PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch’s Rich Fann to review AEW Dynamite LIVE tonight right after Dynamite. Join us and let us know your thoughts on Dynamite during the show.

Email our post-show at wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com with your comments and questions about Dynamite. We’ll read your emails live during the post-show.

Subscribe to all of our free podcasts by searching “wade keller” and “pwtorch” in your podcast app of choice including Spotify and Apple Podcasts and most other iOS and Android apps.

LIVE ON YOUTUBE RIGHT AFTER AEW DYNAMITE TONIGHT: CLICK HERE TO WATCH

[HOUR ONE]

-They cut to a shot of the crowd as Excalibur introduced the show.

(1) JON MOXLEY & PAC (w/Wheeler Yuta, Marina Shafir) vs. “SWITCHBLADE” JAY WHITE & ORANGE CASSIDY

Tony Schiavone said he spoke with Mox earlier and he told him that after Saturday, he gave Orange Cassidy “a stay of execution.” Excalibur said FTR were at Collision and saw Cassidy being attacked and came to his aid. (Why not air a clip?) The announcers talked about the uneasy alliance between White and Cassidy and how they both have their eyes on Moxley’s title. They brawled at ringside for two minutes before the match officially began. Once they re-entered the ring, the bell rang 6 minutes into the hour. They showed Christian Cage, Nick Wayne, Mother Wayne, and Kip Sabian watching from a luxury suite.

They fought back and forth for a while. Things heated up at 12:00 with Cassidy and Mox exchanging momentum and big moves. As Cassidy set up an Orange Punch, Mox grabbed hom from behind and put on a sleeper. Cassidy escaped quickly by flipping out of it. Cassidy caught Mox with a tornado DDT. Pac entered and went after Cassidy, but Cassidy countered into a Slum Dog Millionaire. White got involved, but Mox kicked him. Cassidy caught Mox with a Beach Break for a near fall. Yuta stood on the ring apron and distracted the referee as Cassidy set up an Orange Punch. Cassidy fended off Shafir and hten gave Yuta an Orange Punch. He turned and punched Mox, too. He played to the crowd and signaled for another Orange Punch. “Hangman” Page charged into the ring and attacked Mox.

WINNERS: Mox & Pac via DQ or a no contest in 14:00.

-Cassidy yanked Hangman off of Mox. Hangman punched him. White punched away at Hangman. Cassidy leaped at Hangman with an Orange Punch, but Hangman ducked so the punch hit White. Cassidy gave Hangman an Orange Punch. White then gave Cassidy a Blade Runner. Excalibur said Mox must be cackling with delight. He asked what it would be like if those three could pose a united front to Moxley. They cut to Pac, Yuta, and Mox smiling at ringside. Then they charged into the ring and attacked Hangman, Cassidy, and White. [c]

-A vignette aired hyping the return of Bandido. They played up his Western persona with a mini-movie of Bandido arriving in a Western town as “bad guys” scowled at him. They tried to arrest Bandido because he was on wanted posters. Bandido got off his horse and looked ready for a fight. They charged ta him and tried to arrest him, but he fought back and flipped out of their grip and then backdropped them. He did some flip moves and a suplex.

(Keller’s Analysis: This is “cute,” but further evidence that AEW just has no central tone to its product and is all over the place. Is this a kids’ gimmick? This is better than just having him show up without any identifiable traits, but this just feels cheesy and I don’t think it strikes a “sports league” tone.)

-Mox paced and said heavy is the head that wears the crown, but he wouldn’t have it any other way. He said it’s the only way to live. He said everyone else is all about their ego. He said he wants the next title shot. “Egos run All Elite Wrestling!” he yelled. He said he isn’t about himself, he’s about his people, pointing at Yuta, Shafir, Pac, and Claudio. He called for a Fatal Four-way at Worlds End.

(Keller’s Analysis: Not at all a surprise this was leading to a four-way. I still want AEW to invest in portable acoustic panels for promos like this. Not sure it was a wise decision to record their promos backstage in front of a gigantic metal garage door, despite the cool industrial look with lights shining on it.)

-Christian stood in the luxury suite and reacted to the Fatal Four-way challenge from Moxley. He said he has a problem with every person in the match. He said Jay White cost him the World Title at Full Gear, and so did Hangman when he didn’t live up to his end of the bargain. He said Cassidy is just a little piss-ant who gets on his nerves. He said Moxley has what he wants. He said he’ll be waiting on the other side and send Mox into a tailspin. He said he’ll cause Mox to drink again and send him back to rehab. Christian said he is th”e face of TBS now and forever” and the next AEW World Champion. He turned and Hook was standing on the other side of a window in a door. He broke the glass and went after Christian, throwing him around in the luxury suite. He put Christian in Red Rum and tried to toss him over the barricade. He pulled him back into the suite and threw him over the counter and covered him in food. Sabian and Nick Wayne made the save.

-They cut to Excalibur, Schiavone, and Nigel McGuinness. Schiavone called it a great Dynamite moment. “For you, maybe,” said Nigel. Excalibur plugged scheduled matches. [c]

(2) WILL OSPREAY vs. CLAUDIO CASTAGNOLI – Continental Classic Gold League match

Excalibur noted this is the first one-on-one match ever between them. Ospreay made his entrance first. The bell rang 36 minutes into the hour. Ospreay went on a flurry of moves at the start and scored two near falls including a Spanish Fly. He went for an Os-Cutter, but Claudio countered with an uppercut for a two count of his own. At 4:00 Claudio whipped Ospreay into the ringside steps and then wrapped his arm around the underside of the steps and stomped on his hand. Back in the ring, Ospreay landed some chops. Claudio caught Ospreay mid-air with a forearm and scored a two count. They jumped to a double-box break. [c/db]

At 11:00, Ospreay leaped off the top rope, but Claudio moved and then gave Ospreay an uppercut for a two count. Claudio took Ospreay down with a lariat and set up a Neutralizer, but Ospreay countered into a jackknife cover for a three count.

WINNER: Ospreay in 13:00 to earn 3 points.

-Claudio attacked Ospreay in frustration after the match and gave him a Neutralizer. Darby Allin ran out to his music and chased Claudio with a baseball bat. Claudio fled into the crowd and then eyed Ospreay who acknowledged him.

(Keller’s Analysis: That lived up to expectations in the context of a TV match like this. Really good hard-hitting action with an intense, urgent pace most of the way.)

-Renee Paquette interviewed Ricochet backstage. She asked how he prepared for a match against someone like Brody King. Ricochet said he came to AEW to face people like Brody. He said he’s impressive, but he’s not Ricochet. He said tonight, he has all the cards. He held up an MVP business card and cackled with glee.

-They showed MJF getting out of a vehicle backstage and putting on his scarf. [c]

-A clip aired from AEW Rampage of Matt Cardona attacking Chris Jericho. Bryan Keith helped Jericho beat down Cardona afterward.

-Renee interviewed Cardona (the former Zack Ryder). He challenged Keith to a match Friday on Rampage. He said Jericho better watch to get a sense of what’s in store for him at ROH Final Battle.

(3) ADAM COLE vs. KYLE O’REILLY – Dynamite Diamond Ring Finals to earn shot at MJF at Worlds End

After Cole made his entrance, Renee approached Kyle O’Reilly backstage for an interview. Matt Taven and Mike Bennett barged into the scene. Taven said they don’t need to do this. He said they look like idiots fighting each other. Bennett said the match is on, and they’ll still family at the end of the night. O’Reilly said they should have thought of that before letting one of their brothers get hurt. Excalibur said O’Reilly is still blaming them for what happened to Roderick Strong at Full Gear when MJF attacked Strong’s arm.

[HOUR TWO]

O’Reilly then made his entrance. The bell rang 1 minutes into the hour. Excalibur talked about O’Reilly and Cole’s history as a tag team Future Shock 15 years ago. Nigel said that was a long time ago. Cole ducked a kick from O’Reilly and rolled to ringside to regroup. O’Reilly went after him at ringside and kicked him and swept him to the mat. They cut to a double-box break. [c/db]

O’Reilly eventually took control with a standing anklelock. Cole powered out and sent O’Reilly through the ropes to the floor. Cole side-kicked O’Reilly at ringside and then threw him into the ring. O’Reilly collapsed face-first onto the mat. As the ref checked on him, MJF showed up on the ring apron and swung at Cole. Cole ducked and then he kicked MJF. O’Reilly rolled up Cole for a near fall. As O’Reilly went for another ankle lock, Cole small packaged him for a three count.

WINNER: Cole in 11:00 to earn a match against MJF for the Dynamite Diamond Ring at Worlds End.

-Cole offered a handshake to O’Reilly, but O’Reilly rolled out of the ring in frustration. Taven and Bennett were with Cole and looked disappointed in O’Reilly.

(Keller’s Analysis: This largely explains, I suppose, why they delayed having Cole face MJF at Full Gear if they had this in mind, as it gave them a way for MJF to cut remote promos about an ongoing feud during his movie shoot.)

-FTR spoke backstage. Cash Wheeler talked about North Carolina rebuilding after the hurricane. Dax Wilder talked about Dynamite simulcasting on Max. He offered FTR to wrestle the Death Riders at Fight for the Fallen on Jan. 1 if they have a problem with them. He called them to the ring on Collision for a talk. [c]

-Chris Jericho stood in front of a backdrop that said, “Breaking News.” He cut a promo about facing Cardona at ROH Final Battle as Bryan Keith stood in the background. Keith said Cardona made a mistake by putting his hands on Jericho and he’ll make him pay a price. Jericho closed out by saying, “That’s been another New York Minute. Thanks, guys!”

-Excalibur discussed graphics showing the standings in the Gold League and Blue League. Then highlights aired of the CC matches from Rampage and Collision. Excalibur plugged Fletcher vs. Briscoe on Collision on Saturday and then Ospreay vs. Darby on Dynamite’s “Holiday Bash” episode.

-Schiavone interviewed Darby backstage. He asked if the efforts to topple Moxley and the Death Riders has come up short. Darby said the Death Riders are slowly chipping away at everything that makes AEW what it is. He said they put Danielson’s neck in a chair at WrestleDream and essentially ended his career. He said he can see how the young guys don’t want to get involved, but if they don’t step up, it’ll keep happening. He said he’s known to be a bit reckless and impulsive. He then punched himself in the jaw and began bleeding. He said the violence doesn’t bother him, but what does bother him is people not doing anything about it. He said he needs to win the CC tournament because it represents the passion of AEW. He said there will be collateral damage along the way. He said Mox fails to remember that this is the company that gave his career a second shot, let Sting leave on his own terms, and took a shot on him. “Nothing fools you better than the lies you tell yourself, Jon,” he said into the camera.

(Keller’s Analysis: Darby continues to be the most effective babyface promo in AEW who best articulates what AEW stands for and how Moxley is a threat to that.)

(4) RICOCHET vs. BRODY KING – Continental Classic Gold League tournament match

As Ricochet came out, Schiavone said Darby isn’t reckless and he sees him as one of the great leaders of AEW. Brody made his entrance second. The bell rang 28 minutes into the hour. Ricochet leaped off the top rope at Brody, but Brody just knocked him down. Fans barked. Brody chopped away at Ricochet at ringside and let out a smile. They cut to an early double-box break. [c/db]

Ricochet took a beating but eventually made a comeback and landed a springboard 450 splash for a mere one count at 8:00. Fans barked. Brody took Ricochet down with a lariat seconds later and scored a near fall. Ricochet tried to lift Brody, but Brody resisted and chopped him into the corner. He corner splashed him. Ricochet dropped down. Brody landed a cannonball next for a near fall. Ricochet rallied and landed a powerbomb and then a top rope shooting star press (which Brody clearly shifted himself into position for). After the landing, Brody grabbed Ricochet by the throat and stood. Brody applied a sleeper. Ricochet escaped, but Brody hosted him onto the top turnbuckle. Ricochet DDT’d him onto an exposed turnbuckle and then kicked him off balance. Brody fell to the mat and hit him from behind with a running elbow and then another running elbow for the win.

WINNER: Ricochet in 13:00 to earn 3 points.

(Keller’s Analysis: The teaser of him holding up the MVP business card didn’t factor in here. Brody was portrayed as so strong throughout, it was a bit of a giveaway he’d ultimately lose. At least we got a clean win in this one.)

-Private Party cut a promo backstage. Lio Rush & Action Andretti walked in and asked for a shot at their titles. Top Flight walked in and asked for a match, too. Dante said Rush and Andretti haven’t won any tag matches. Andretti said Top Flight got eliminated from the battle royal. Private Party suggested they wrestle each other on Collision on Friday and the winner faces them for the titles. Lio offered Darius a hand shake and said, “No hard feelings, right?” Darius shook his hand.

(Keller’s Analysis: That’ll be a wild athletic match, but boy does this define down the AEW Tag Team Titles.)

-A clip aierd of Monday’s ticket sales launch for All In Texas at Globe Life Field. They showed clips of the press conference including Tony Khan and Conrad Thompson. Bryan Danielson said he won’t miss the event. Sting also appeared.

(Keller’s Analysis: The crowd was really small for this, and they had to hide that with tight shots of the wrestlers and the fans and rapid-fire cutaway shots.)

-A commercial aired for tickets for All In on July 12. [c]

-Renee interviewed Anna Jay and Mercedes Moné regarding their match next week on Dynamite. Mercedes said she has a lot of respect for Anna and said it’s cute she believes in herself. She said Anna is 26 and just getting started, whereas when she was 26, she was a five-time world champion. She said next week, she’ll show her there’s a price to pay when you mess with Mercedes Moné. She tried to leave, but Anna insisted she stick around to listen to her. Anna said she’s been underestimated her entire life and career and keeps proving people wrong. She said she is going to capitalize on her first mistake and become TBS Champion.

-A vignette aired on Mariah May’s journey in AEW and odd relationship with Mina Shirakawa.

(5) MARIAH MAY vs. MINA SHIRAKAWA – AEW Women’s Title match

Excalibur said during Shirakawa’s entrance that she’s become one of the most popular wrestlers in AEW. Schiavone complimented her looks, her smile, and her personality and said she is “dynamite” in the ring. Mariah then strutted out with her belt around her waist. The bell rang 55 minutes into the hour. Schiavone said they have an overrun. Excalibur said they wrestled once before in 2023 and Mariah won as part of a round-robin tournament in Stardom. Mariah and Shirakawa rolled to the floor while locked in a figure-four. Mariah rammed Shirakawa into the ringside steps and then the ringside barricade. They showed Thunder Rosa yelling at her from the front row. Mariah stomped away at Shirakawa. Shirkawa took over and they cut to a double-box break. [c/db]

[OVERRUN]

Mariah took over during the break, but then Shirakawa rallied and scored a near fall at 6:00 after a series of kicks. Fans chanted, “Mina! Mina!” Mariah headbutted Shirakawa and immediately hit Storm Zero for the clean win. They showed Rosa holding a sign that said, “You Are Not My Champion.”

WINNER: Mariah May in 11:00 to retain the AEW Women’s Title.

-Toni Storm made her return as her music played and she walked onto the stage. Mariah looked at her quizzically. Rosa looked shocked. Storm struck a pose to end the show. Storm was back to her previous, more grounded persona and look.

JOIN US LIVE ON YOUTUBE TONIGHT FOR THE VIDEO-FORMAT OF OUR LIVE POST-SHOWS…

PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch’s Rich Fann to review AEW Dynamite LIVE tonight right after Dynamite. Join us and let us know your thoughts on Dynamite during the show.

Email our post-show at wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com with your comments and questions about Dynamite. We’ll read your emails live during the post-show.

Subscribe to all of our free podcasts by searching “wade keller” and “pwtorch” in your podcast app of choice including Spotify and Apple Podcasts and most other iOS and Android apps.

LIVE ON YOUTUBE RIGHT AFTER AEW DYNAMITE TONIGHT: CLICK HERE TO WATCH