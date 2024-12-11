FREE PODCAST 12/11 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Fann talk about the AEW-NXT fan divide, AEW and NXT strengths and weaknesses, Bischoff’s reaction to being excluded from NWO HOF, more (135 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (12-12-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch’s Rich Fann. They began with an in-depth preview of WWE TLC with a look at key wrestlers on the show and where they are headed after Sunday based on possible outcomes including WrestleMania ideas for Roman Reigns, Bray Wyatt, more. Then they cover the AEW-NXT fan divide, AEW and NXT strengths and weaknesses, the NWA including the wrestlers who have really shined in the studio setting, the controversy of the NWO Hall of Fame induction excluding Eric Bischoff and Big Show including Bischoff’s reaction, and more.

