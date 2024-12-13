WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (12/13): Keller’s report on Solo Sikoa vs. LA Knight, final SNME hype with Cody and KO, Women’s U.S. Title Semi-Finals

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

DECEMBER 13, 2024

HARTFORD, CONN. AT XL CENTER

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

Commentators: Corey Graves, Wade Barrett



Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Attendance: WrestleTix reported as of earlier today 10,847 tickets had been distributed. The arena has a capacity of 20,500 spectators when configured for concerts.



JOIN US LIVE ON YOUTUBE TONIGHT FOR THE VIDEO-FORMAT OF OUR LIVE POST-SHOWS…

PWTorch editor Wade Keller will be joined by PWTorch’s Chris Adams to review Smackdown LIVE. We’ll be incorporating live viewer comments into the show so join us LIVE!

Email our post-show at wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com with your comments and questions about Smackdown. We’ll read your emails live during the post-show.

If you can’t join us live on YouTube, stream the show on demand later at YouTube or listen or stream later on a podcast app. Subscribe to all of our free podcasts by searching “wade keller” and “pwtorch” in your podcast app of choice including Spotify and Apple Podcasts and most other iOS and Android apps.

LIVE ON YOUTUBE RIGHT AFTER WWE SMACKDOWN TONIGHT: CLICK HERE

[HOUR ONE]

-After “Then, Now, Together, Forever” narrated by Paul Levesque as usual, they showed an aerial view of the downtown area of Hartcord, Conn. Then they showed Tiffany Stratton and Michin arriving separately at the arena. Then they showed Bayley signing cards backstage, then Chelsea Green and Piper Niven, the new Bloodline, and finally L.A. Knight as Michael Cole plugged their matches. They showed Cody getting out of a bus as Cole said he’d be moderating a discussion between Cody and Kevin Owens later.

-Jimmy Uso walked to the ring with a crutch. They replayed his injury. When fans chanted “Yeet! Yeet!” Jimmy said, “That’s the wrong twin, by the way.” He laughed playfully. He said, “WarGames didn’t get Big Jim, but it got my big toe.” He said WarGames meant everything to him because you’re sitting there with a bunch of family they have, who he might not like, and they always fight, but you always bounce back and end up together. He said the OG Bloodline came out on top. He said WarGames is behind them, but what’s next? He said he’s watched his family dominate and entertain the fans since he was a little kid. He said he’s proud watching Roman Reigns be the most dominant champion. Fans chanted “OTC! OTC!” He said he watched his twin brother become “one of the hottest Superstars today.” He said it was a childhood reality that became a real life dream.

Jimmy said he’s even proud of his little brother Solo. He said he might not like what he’s doing, but he’s proud of him. He said people are asking what Big Jim is going to do next. He said he has an answer: “I don’t know.” He told fans to ride with him because it was going to be a big year next year for him. He said he might go after the U.S. Title. He said nothing will stop him from doing what he loves to do week in and week out. He said he showed up with one big toe even though no one else with his family are there. He concluded, “A new year is coming for me, baby! Jimmy U-s!” Drew McIntyre then attacked Jimmy with a Claymore Kick.

Nick Aldis ran into the ring with referees and agents. Aldis chewed out Drew as he followed him to the back. He asked if he knows what this means.

(Keller’s Analysis: It felt like too generic a promo to actually end with Jimmy just leaving the ring. The Drew attack explains why Jimmy went out of his way to say no one else from the OG Bloodline was there right before Drew’s attack.)

-Backstage, Tiffany Stratton was warming up with a resistance band when in walked Nia Jax and Candice LeRae. Jax said she has full faith in her, and when she becomes U.S. Champ, she won’t need her briefcase anymore. “You want your legacy to be you won the tournament and became the first ever; you don’t need to resort to cheat tactics, right?”” She wished her luck. LeRae chimed in and said she’s sure she will bvlow them all away. [c]

-Cole plugged some new belts with St. Bonaventure including NIL opportunities.

-Aldis was still chewing out Drew backstage. He said he’s known him for a long time, but this is going to create a ton of paperwork for him. He said the giant headache is because of him. Drew just smirked. Aldis told him to go to his office. Drew saluted him sarcastically behind his back and went inside his office. Bianca Belair and Naomi walked up to Aldis. Belair asked for an update on the Jade Cargill attack. He said the investigation is still ongoing and they don’t really have a conclusion yet. He said he thinks they have to relinquish the tag titles now. Belair didn’t like that at all. Naomi said Belair has never relinquished anything and she’d like to replace Jade. Belair said it’s been done before. Aldis said he’ll run it up the flag pole, but if he gets it cleared, they have to bve ready to be fighting champions including defending the titles next week.

-Graves complimented Naomi for stepping up when Belair needed her the most.

(Keller’s Analysis: Since Naomi is now benefiting from the injury to Jade, that makes her a top suspect for the attack, right?)

(1) TIFFANY STRATTON vs. MICHIN – U.S. Title Tournament semi-finals

Tiffany came out first. Then Michin’s entrance took place. Cole noted that Tiffany is a former NXT Champion and Michin is a former Impact women’s champion. Graves said Michin has been on her more impressive run so far in WWE. The bell rang 19 minutes into the hour. Michin went for a kick from the ring apron, but Tiffany blocked it and then landed a low double stomp style dropkick of Michin on the ring apron. They cut to a double-box break at 1:00. [c/db]

Tiffany scored a near fall with an Alabama Slam after returning from the break. Michin climbed to the top rope, but Tiffany knocked her off balance and landed a rolling senton. She went for a top rope Prettiest Moonsault Ever. Michin rolled out of her path but not far enough and Tiffany landed on her awkwardly. Michin popped up and landed Eat Defeat for the win.

WINNER: Michin in 8:00 to advance to the U.S. Title final at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

-Cole and Graves recapped DIY winning the WWE Tag Titles. Graves called it “a perfectly laid trap.”

-Johnny Gargano and Tomasso Ciampa recapped what happened. Gargano said he lost the tag titles in front of his family, friends, and two year old son. “I was embarrased,” he said. He said he bottled it up and soldiered on, but he told the world he was going to do whatever it took to get the titles back. Ciampa said the Motor City Machine Guns then showed up with the red carpet laid out for them and they took their spot when they should’ve had a rematch. Gargano said after all they’d one for tag wrestling, he’s glad they finally got their flowers. “Unfortunately, it came at their funeral.” He smirked. Ciampa said Gargano is the mastermind.

(Keller’s Analysis: DIY were spinning their wheels for so long this year and this has really been a spark for them. They feel very relevant. Great deliver from both in that segment.) [c]

-A clip aired of Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, and Tama Tonga attacking Knight and Andrade last week.

-A vignette aired with Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman. Roman said it’s been a rough year, with everything falling apart in the spring and summer. A clip aired of Cody pinning him. He said he lost his title and his wiseman and The Bloodline. “Most importantly, I lost my ula fala.” He said he didn’t take it, he earned it. He said he was chosen to be the leader of the family. He said it’s a responsibility only he can handle. He challenged Solo to a Tribal Chief vs. Tribal Chief match on Netflix. He said he’ll take back his ula fala on Jan. 6 on Netflix. He said he’ll take back his respect. Heyman smiled in the background. He said after he wins, the whole world will have no choice but to acknowledge him.

-They went to Cole and Graves who reacted to the “Tribal Conflict” match. Cole plugged that they’d open the doors to the new WWE headquarters to the public for the first time next Wednesday as part of the WWE Raw Netflix Kickoff show at 2 p.m. ET on the WWE YouTube Channel. Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, C.M. Punk, Rhea Ripley, Paul Heyman, Gunther, Solo Sikoa, Liv Morgan, Logan Paul, and more. They showed an image of the new WWE headquarters in the background.

-Legado Del Fantasma confronted Aldis backstage. Santos Escobar complained about him playing favorites. He said maybe they’re better off with Adam Pearce on Raw. They walked away. Carmelo Hayes then told Aldis he’s going to make light work of whoever he has lined up for him tonight. [c]

(2) CARMELO HAYES vs.

Advertised Matches & Appearances