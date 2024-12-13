TNA FINAL RESOLUTION RESULTS (12/13): Nemeth vs. Francis, Slamovich vs. Steelz

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
TNA FINAL RESOLUTION RESULTS
DECEMBER 13, 2024
ATLANTA, GA AT CENTER STAGE
AIRED LIVE ON TNA+
REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR
Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt
COUNTDOWN TO FINAL RESOLUTION
(A) JDC beat Leon Slater
(B) Frankie Kazarian beat Jonathan Gresham by submission
MAIN SHOW
(1) MOOSE (c) vs. KUSHIDA — TNA X Division Title match
Moose took the early part of the match using power moves. Kushida fought back and worked on Moose’s arm. Kushida got some near falls and a near submission, but Moose got the pin after a spear.
WINNER: Moose in 11:00.
(2) THE RASCALZ (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz) vs. PCO & SAMI CALLIHAN vs. JAKE SOMETHING
Hammerstone was originally supposed to be Jake’s partner, but he was announced as injured, so Jake went at it alone. The Rascalz carried this match with double teaming and high-flying moves. Trey pinned Jake after a double stomp from Wentz.
WINNERS: The Rascalz in 11:00.
-After the match, the arena went dark and the number 23 flashed on the screen with a voiceover that said “It’s just a number.” Fans chanted “What was that?” afterwards.
