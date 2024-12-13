FREE PODCAST 12/13 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner cover the return of “classic” Toni Storm, All In ticket sales, Rey Fenix situation, Continental Classic, more (122 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of All Elite Conversation Club, PWTorch contributors Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner cover these topics:
- Return of “class” Toni Storm
- Four-way World title match set for Worlds End
- Adam Cole vs. MJF set
- Continental Classic
- Ricochet heel turn
- Promoting Chris Jericho vs. Matt Cardona
- Another Bandido vignette
- Mercedes-Anna Jay promo
- Christian-Hook build
- Upcoming shows and lineups
- Countdown to All In
- Bryan Danielson return?
- Ticket sales for All In
- Rey Fenix situation
- Emails and trivia
KEY LINKS…
PWTorch VIP membership…
–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…
–https://www.youtube.com/
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.