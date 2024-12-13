News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 12/13 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner cover the return of “classic” Toni Storm, All In ticket sales, Rey Fenix situation, Continental Classic, more (122 min.)

December 13, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of All Elite Conversation Club, PWTorch contributors Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner cover these topics:

  • Return of “class” Toni Storm
  • Four-way World title match set for Worlds End
  • Adam Cole vs. MJF set
  • Continental Classic
  • Ricochet heel turn
  • Promoting Chris Jericho vs. Matt Cardona
  • Another Bandido vignette
  • Mercedes-Anna Jay promo
  • Christian-Hook build
  • Upcoming shows and lineups
  • Countdown to All In
  • Bryan Danielson return?
  • Ticket sales for All In
  • Rey Fenix situation
  • Emails and trivia

