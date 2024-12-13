FREE PODCAST 12/13 – WKPWP Interview Classic (10 Yrs Ago): Punk’s UFC prospects analyzed by ex-WWE Creative John Piermarini & MMATorch’s Jamie Penick, plus prospects of a Lesnar return, Reigns’s future, more (97 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (12-12-2014), Wade Keller interviewed ex-WWE Creative Member John Piermarini & MMATorch editor Jamie Penick about the prospects of C.M. Punk in UFC and possibility of a Brock Lesnar return to UFC, plus NXT Takeover, Roman Reigns, and more.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO