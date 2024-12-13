VIP AUDIO 12/13 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (11-11-2006) – Scott Hall Torch Talk (pts. 11 & 12): On real heat with Goldberg, evaluating future WWE stars, backstage stories on Flair, Bischoff, Hogan, Nitro era (43 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Dec. 11, 2006 Torch Talk audio series with Scott Hall. This is parts 11 and 12, which matched the published transcript in Pro Wrestling Torch Newsletter #943 & #944. The interview was conducted on Sept. 8, 2006 and was Hall’s first extended insider interview ever logging in around seven hours total, amongst our longest, most in-depth “Torch Talks” ever. It’s also one of our best.

Throughout the interview, Hall marches through his entire career, discusses various controversies from drugs and drinking to run-ins with fellow wrestlers (including Goldberg) to what he says was the tipping point in the Monday Night War and how he was an integral part of it, and much more.

In this installment, Scott talks bluntly about Goldberg and how he had no respect for him being a tough guy (“I’d fight Goldbert in a shoot fight eight weeks from now in a UFC or K1 fight; I’m not impressed by him at all… I’ll pull his f—in’ eye out.”) He also discusses Sting complimenting him for knowing how to “make a babyface,” hanging out with Ric Flair, evaluating current young WWE wrestlers, more stories from behind the scenes including the Nasty Boys, Terry Taylor, Curt Hennig, Hulk Hogan, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Eric Bischoff, plus the story behind Hall’s drunk act on Nitro and his insane asylum cameo.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO