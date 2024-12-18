FREE PODCAST 12/17 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Powell talk SNME show and ratings, Netflix hype, Cena, State of AEW, Seth-Pynk dynamite, Gunther, more (131 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They discuss these topics:
- A review of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event including thoughts on Jesse Ventura
- Reaction to the SNME ratings including a key demo rating that stood out
- Gunther’s character since losing to Cody Rhodes
- The Seth Rollins-C.M. Punk exchange on Raw last night
- Hype for Netflix debut
- The transfer window
- John Cena
- AEW ticket sales
- AEW Continental Classic analysis
- AEW ticket sales and overall state of business
- A look at the AEW World End PPV line-up so far
- Minnesota Vikings talk
