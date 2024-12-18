FREE PODCAST 12/17 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Powell talk SNME show and ratings, Netflix hype, Cena, State of AEW, Seth-Pynk dynamite, Gunther, more (131 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They discuss these topics:

A review of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event including thoughts on Jesse Ventura

Reaction to the SNME ratings including a key demo rating that stood out

Gunther’s character since losing to Cody Rhodes

The Seth Rollins-C.M. Punk exchange on Raw last night

Hype for Netflix debut

The transfer window

John Cena

AEW ticket sales

AEW Continental Classic analysis

AEW ticket sales and overall state of business

A look at the AEW World End PPV line-up so far

Minnesota Vikings talk

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO