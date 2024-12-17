VIP AUDIO 12/17 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Reigns’s top potential WM opponents? UFC’s champions at end of 2025? Tessa Blanchard, Cargill, Punk MCMGs, more (72 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:
- What’s the story with Malakai Black and AEW, and could he end up getting a big push on the WWE Raw debut on Netflix if he’s available?
- Did C.M. Punk and Paul Levesque not get along at first because they are, in many ways, so similar, and would Punk be a great creative collaborator with Levesque some day?
- Thoughts on the chemicals angle with Jon Moxley and Orange Cassidy?
- Pronouncing “Nzechukwu”
- Is WWE booking resembling UFC’s approach when it comes to how to portray characters in a way that isn’t black and white?
- If a wrestler is released near the end of their contract, do they still have to deal with a 90 day non-compete?
- Who would be a good fit to book half of WWE to counter-balance Paul Levesque?
- Who would Todd cut versus give a long title reign to when it comes to Liv Morgan and Nia Jax?
- Ranking Roman Reigns’s top five potential WrestleMania opponents?
- Why did Bradshaw say on a recent podcast that John Cena was low-profile in his Make-a-Wish involvement when WWE and Cena touted it often?
- Who will be champions in each of UFC’s weight classes at the end of 2025?
- Would a two-night Royal Rumble with a men’s and women’s Rumbles on separate nights draw equally?
- Why didn’t the Motor City Machine Guns get a national break sooner?
- Wouldn’t it be better if Jade Cargill stayed with Bianva Belair longer?
- What did Tessa Blanchard do and why hasn’t she been forgiven yet?
