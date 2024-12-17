VIP AUDIO 12/17 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Reigns’s top potential WM opponents? UFC’s champions at end of 2025? Tessa Blanchard, Cargill, Punk MCMGs, more (72 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

In this week's The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:

What’s the story with Malakai Black and AEW, and could he end up getting a big push on the WWE Raw debut on Netflix if he’s available?

Did C.M. Punk and Paul Levesque not get along at first because they are, in many ways, so similar, and would Punk be a great creative collaborator with Levesque some day?

Thoughts on the chemicals angle with Jon Moxley and Orange Cassidy?

Pronouncing “Nzechukwu”

Is WWE booking resembling UFC’s approach when it comes to how to portray characters in a way that isn’t black and white?

If a wrestler is released near the end of their contract, do they still have to deal with a 90 day non-compete?

Who would be a good fit to book half of WWE to counter-balance Paul Levesque?

Who would Todd cut versus give a long title reign to when it comes to Liv Morgan and Nia Jax?

Ranking Roman Reigns’s top five potential WrestleMania opponents?

Why did Bradshaw say on a recent podcast that John Cena was low-profile in his Make-a-Wish involvement when WWE and Cena touted it often?

Who will be champions in each of UFC’s weight classes at the end of 2025?

Would a two-night Royal Rumble with a men’s and women’s Rumbles on separate nights draw equally?

Why didn’t the Motor City Machine Guns get a national break sooner?

Wouldn’t it be better if Jade Cargill stayed with Bianva Belair longer?

What did Tessa Blanchard do and why hasn’t she been forgiven yet?

