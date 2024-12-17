VIP AUDIO 12/17 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): SNME, Continental Classic, Jim Londos book review, Eddie Edwards fan incident, Seth-Drew, UFC, more (171 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This is part one of this week’s two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller. They covered these topics:

A review of last Friday’s Smackdown, Saturday Night’s Main Event, and WWE Raw

Thoughts on SNME ratings

A review of NXT including one logic hole after another

Thoughts on NXT live attendance compared to trends elsewhere

Reaction to the Eddie Edwards fan incident

AEW’s Continental Classic

A review of AEW Dynamite, Rampage, and Collision

UFC Fight Night review

Reaction to the latest MMA promotion start-up announcement

A review of the new Steve Johnson-authored book “‘The Golden Greek’ Jim Londos and the transformation of Pro Wrestling.”

View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO