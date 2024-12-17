VIP AUDIO 12/17 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): SNME, Continental Classic, Jim Londos book review, Eddie Edwards fan incident, Seth-Drew, UFC, more (171 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: This is part one of this week’s two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller. They covered these topics:
- A review of last Friday’s Smackdown, Saturday Night’s Main Event, and WWE Raw
- Thoughts on SNME ratings
- A review of NXT including one logic hole after another
- Thoughts on NXT live attendance compared to trends elsewhere
- Reaction to the Eddie Edwards fan incident
- AEW’s Continental Classic
- A review of AEW Dynamite, Rampage, and Collision
- UFC Fight Night review
- Reaction to the latest MMA promotion start-up announcement
- A review of the new Steve Johnson-authored book “‘The Golden Greek’ Jim Londos and the transformation of Pro Wrestling.”
