FREE PODCAST 12/17 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (12-16-2019) Keller & Meyers talk odd Lana-Lashley, Seth & AOP, Becky’s sit-down promo, Gauntlet Match, callers, on-site report (131 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (12-16-2019), Wade was joined by Mike Meyers to talk about Raw with live callers, talk to an on-site correspondent from Des Moines, Iowa, and respond to email questions. They discuss Seth Rollins’s heel promo with AOP and his angle with Rey Mysterio, the odd Lana-Bobby Lashley segment, the Gauntlet Match with no finish, Randy Orton vs. A.J. Styles, Becky Lynch’s sit-down promo, and more. The on-site reporter conveys his confusion when he showed up at 7 Central and Raw was half over already, and then provides some details on what was taped for next week’s pre-taped Raw episode.

