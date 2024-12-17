NXT TV RESULTS (12/17): Wells’s live report on Trick Williams vs. Eddy Thorpe, Axiom vs. Oba Femi, Axiom & Frazer vs. Gallus, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT TV RESULTS

DECEMBER 17, 2024

LOWELL, MASS. AT LOWELL AUDITORIUM

LIVE ON CW NETWORK

REPORT BY KELLY WELLS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

NXTCommentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Backstage Correspondent(s): Sarah Schreiber, Byron Saxton

Nate Lindberg is in the crowd tonight in Lowell, and a second episode is going to be taped immediately following this one, so I’ll be doing PWT Talks NXT with Kevin Cattani tonight. Nate will be back for in-person perspective on both shows next week.

Per Nate, the first show started filming an hour before airtime, creating a situation where the show is technically taped, though only an hour before anything we see.

-A video showed some of the moments that have happened live in Lowell, such as Shawn Michaels losing his smile. Of course, the house show NXT Championship victory by Samoa Joe over Shinsuke Nakamura is the biggest moment, but they didn’t show that. The narrated video promoted tonight’s matches in the relatively long opening package.

(1) AXIOM vs. OBA FEMI

Naturally, this one has to go before the tag championship match to tell the story they’ve been telling with Axiom and Frazer, but it seems odd that they wouldn’t just go to Ava and insist that their tag match is before Axiom’s appearance in this one.

Axiom took tentative steps toward Femi and tried to decide how and when to strike. He got in a small palm strike but Femi tried to corner him. Femi backed Axiom up to a corner, then asked for him to shoot in. Axiom got in some kicks but Femi caught one and shoved Axiom to another corner. Axiom got in a couple of chops and Femi tripped him, but Axiom kicked himself free. Femi threw some boots and then struck Axiom’s back as he went for a springboard spot. The match went to commercial. [c]

We went to a wide shot among return; for some reason the arena was super dark around the perimeter, despite it looking pretty full. It looks liks a cool venue, but I’ll ask Nate about that. Axiom was in tenuous control, striking quickly and often. He worked Femi’s left leg with repeated kicks, but Femi turned him inside out with a lariat for two. Femi slowed it down and chopped down Axiom to the mat. Axiom tried some arm scissors, but Femi held him up and slammed him into a corner.

Axiom got in some more strikes and Femi leveled him with a palm strike again. Femi asked for some shots and got them, and laid out Axiom again. Axiom tried to fire up and he got in a combo and then hit a dropkick, then another to the knee to stagger Femi. Axiom gave Femi a thrust kick to the head and covered for just one. Axiom hit a combo and covered for two. Axiom rolled through a powerbomb attempt and trapped Femi for two. Both guys collapsed and got an “NXT” chant.

Axiom went up and hit a missile dropkick. He kipped up and called for the Golden Ration. Femi caught Axiom out of the air and threw him with a release slam, then lifted him for the powerslam to finish.

WINNER: Oba Femi at 10:20.

Afterward, Frazer somewhat got in the face of Femi, but he thought better of it.

(Wells’s Analysis: A very good big-small opener that got a little more time than I would have guessed. Femi got a nice win as he works toward a championship match in a couple of weeks, while Axiom & Frazer continue their usual issues)

-Sarah Schreiber caught up with Eddy Thorpe and asked him to explain himself. Thorpe said if it was anyone else, they’d call him a mastermind, but he’s called a cheater. Ava got into the shot and said she could spin it however he wanted, but he took a shortcut. He countered that it sure doesn’t feel good to be blamed for something that’s not your fault, is it? He said she could call him whatever she wants, but at the end of the night she can call him NXT Champion. This storyline is working for me, other than the fact that Trick-Oba is clearly happening, so Eddy is a bit of a lame duck here unless they work some sort of non-finish (in which case Thorpe can be added to a triple threat at New Year’s Evil, eat a pinfall against Trick in that match, and leave the Femi-Williams singles match until Stand & Deliver).

-Zaria and Sol Ruca entered ahead of the next match. [c]

(2) ZARIA & SOL RUCA vs. LASH LEGEND & JAKARA JACKSON