News Ticker

NXT PREVIEW (12/17): Announced matches, location, how to watch

December 17, 2024

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Tuesday, December 17, 2024

Where: Lowell, Mass. –  Lowell Memorial Auditorium

How To Watch: Live on CW Network

Announced Matches & Appearances

  • Trick Williams vs. Eddy Thorpe – NXT Championship match
  • Fraxiom (Nathan Frazer & Axiom) vs. Gallus – NXT Tag Team Championship match
  • Oba Femi vs. Axiom
  • Jaida Parker vs. Wren Sinclair
  • Zaria & Sol Ruca vs. Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson

LAST WEEK’S NXT RESULTS: NXT TV RESULTS (12/10): Lindberg’s Live Report on Je’Von Evans vs. Wes Lee, Obi Femi and Giuilia address their Iron Survivor wins, Gigi Dolan & Tatum Paxley vs. Fatal Influence, more

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Powell’s NXT Hit List: Eddy Thorpe twist, Trick Williams and Oba Femi, booking of the women’s division, Tony D’Angelo vs. Ethan Page for the NXT North American Title, Je’Von Evans vs. Wes Lee

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2024