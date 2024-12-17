NXT PREVIEW (12/17): Announced matches, location, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Tuesday, December 17, 2024
Where: Lowell, Mass. – Lowell Memorial Auditorium
How To Watch: Live on CW Network
Announced Matches & Appearances
- Trick Williams vs. Eddy Thorpe – NXT Championship match
- Fraxiom (Nathan Frazer & Axiom) vs. Gallus – NXT Tag Team Championship match
- Oba Femi vs. Axiom
- Jaida Parker vs. Wren Sinclair
- Zaria & Sol Ruca vs. Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson
