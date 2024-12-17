10 YRS AGO – WWE SMACKDOWN TV Report (12-12-2014): Titus O’Neal, Jack Swagger, John Cena, Nikki Bella, Big E, Goldust, Rollins, Alicia Fox, Bray Wyatt

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report originally published 10 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com…

WWE Smackdown review

December 12, 2014

Taped 12/9/14 in Columbus, Ga.

Aired on SyFy

By Greg Parks, PWTorch Columnist



– WWE Open.

– A video package aired of John Cena vs. Big Show from Raw, as well as the post-match pier-sixer that ensued.

– John Cena’s music opened Smackdown and the man himself came out. A graphic was shown for the Cena vs. Seth Rollins Tables match at TLC. After what looked like an edit (perhaps Cena mentioned the city the show was in, which seemed verboten on this show), Cena began to talk about his TLC match against Seth Rollins, but didn’t get very far when Rollins’ music interrupted. He walked out onto the stage with Joey Mercury and Jamie Noble and begged Cena to shut up. Rollins said he’s heard this all before from Cena. Rollins talked about how good Cena is, but said Cena often says the future has to go through him – but the future doesn’t exist without Seth Rollins. Rollins was spitting nails here. “Your time is up, and MY time is NOW,” remarked Rollins. He reminded Cena that he doesn’t have to pin or submit Cena, but just send him crashing through a table to win.

Cena told fans to mark this day on their calendar: The day Seth Rollins has finally become a man. Cena said Rollins doesn’t have The Shield or Authority backing him, but simply Rollins standing on his own two feet. And that’s what he wants, because when he beats Rollins, he wants Rollins to wake up Monday and admit to himself, “I’m just not ready.” Cena said Rollins isn’t ready to go face-to-face with the man who runs this place. Cena said for over a decade, there’s never been a safer bet on a Sunday night than John Cena. That’s probably true, at least in wrestling. Cena finished his passionate promo by saying he’ll show up with a purpose, and that is to show the future isn’t now or next year, because “John Cena is here.”

Rollins said Cena doesn’t get it – he said he’s the embodiment of the future. He said Cena has been living in it since he came in two years ago and blew the doors off the place. He said everything he’s done has led to this Sunday’s Tables Match. Rollins talked about how he’ll take away Cena’s WWE Championship shot and how Sunday will mark the beginning of the end for Cena. Cena was pacing in the ring and the crowd began a “Cena” chant. Rollins yelled that he’d heard enough of those chants. He said everything that Cena has worked for on Sunday goes up in smoke and that it’ll mark the rise of Rollins. “Mr. Rollins, your confidence makes you a fool,” said Cena in a terribly-delivered, overly-scripted line. Cena told Rollins that “this is my life.” He said Rollins can line up between the 10,000 other people who thought they’d derail the Cena train and ended up eating their words. From Rene Dupree to Triple H, from Orlando Jordan to The Rock, nobody has been able to knock him off his perch. Well, except for Brock Lesnar, but that doesn’t get mentioned much anymore. Cena promised to put his foot up the ass of Rollins on Sunday. Good promo work by both men (save for that one line from Cena), but this felt a little overdramatic that a TLC match with Rollins would somehow begin Cena’s demise.

– Tom Phillips, Michael Cole and JBL were shown on-camera. Tonight’s main event: Ryback, Dolph Ziggler and Erick Rowan vs. Luke Harper, Big Show, and Kane.

[Commercial Break]

– An Ascension vignette aired, strangely, after a promo for SyFy’s TV show, “Ascension.” No date for a debut was given.

– Cesaro and Tyson Kidd were in the ring, along with Natalya. The Miz and Damien Mizdow were on commentary. Miz had Mizdow’s Slammy and Mizdow had a mini-Slammy. They aired a previously recorded interview with Cesaro and Kidd. Cesaro referenced Vince McMahon’s interview with Steve Austin and mentioned McMahon wanted wrestler to grab the brass ring. Really? THAT’S the part of Vince’s interview that Cesaro of all people cites? Kidd said he and Cesaro are just the thing to grab the ring. Nattie went in for a kiss with Kidd, but he instead bumped forearms with Cesaro. When The Usos came to the ring, they showed Jimmy Uso attacking Miz on commentary during Raw two weeks ago.

1 – CESARO & TYSON KIDD vs. THE USOS

A headbutt put Kidd on the mat as Miz tried to defend his recent actions as it relates to Naomi and Jimmy Uso. Naomi was shown watching the monitor backstage. Cesaro tagged in and aggressively put the boots to one of the Usos in the corner. A hard chop in the corner came next. Jey wrestled Cesaro into the corner and Jimmy tagged himself in. Jimmy ended up getting slammed by Cesaro for two. Jimmy dropkicked Cesaro out of the ring. He dove over the top and onto Cesaro. Kidd, from the apron, kicked Jimmy in the face as Jimmy was on the floor. Miz got a call from his agent that caused him to go to the back to speak to Naomi. They cut to break at 3:44 of the match.

[Commercial Break]

Back at 7:41 of the match. Cesaro lifted Jimmy up for a bearhug, but then turned it into a belly-to-belly suplex. Kidd missed a slingshot leg-drop, landing instead on the apron. Kidd tagged Cesaro, and Cesaro cut off the babyfaces’ attempted tag. Running uppercut in the corner by Cesaro for two at 9:17. Cesaro set Jimmy up for the Swing then yelled for a tag by calling Kidd “T.J.” Kidd legdropped Jimmy while Cesaro was swinging him. Cesaro charged at Jimmy in the corner, but ended up going shoulder-first into the post. Enziguiri by Jimmy just as Jey got back to the apron. Jey tagged in at 10:58 and took down Cesaro with a cross-body from the top. Samoan drop by Jey but Cesaro kicked out at two. Butt splash in the corner but the pin was broken up by Kidd. Jimmy took care of him. Cesaro rolled up Jey for two, with Jimmy breaking it up. The tag was made to Jimmy after a Jey superkick and Jimmy came off the top with a splash for the win.

WINNERS: The Usos, at 12:18. Nice little match. I’m sure people will read something into Cesaro taking the pin here. He and Kidd are developing quite the chemistry as a team.

Naomi was excited backstage when The Miz and Mizdow walked up to her. Miz tried to sell Naomi again on Hollywood, as apparently she didn’t take him up on his offer. Naomi said she knows what Miz is trying to do. Miz said his agent told him he’s thought about pulling the offer to Naomi because of the drama she and Jimmy are having. Miz said he talked his agent off the ledge, but encouraged Naomi to pursue her singing career. He said he’s sticking his neck out for her but that she needs to get things sorted out with her husband. Miz said he really thinks Naomi is talented and that it’s not about her husband. He seemed sincere when he said that.

[Commercial Break]

– Naomi was walking backstage when she came upon Jimmy and Jey. Jimmy said she was happy for Naomi for what she told Miz today. Naomi said instead of being supportive, Jimmy made her doubt herself. She assured him she’s capable of making her own decisions. She walked away and Jey tried to stick up for Naomi but Jimmy didn’t want to hear it. Jey yelled that Jimmy needs to focus. Jey said they have two days to get their minds right, or Miz has played them all. Neither of them looked like they had just wrestled a ten-minute match.

– The announcers reacted to the latest drama between The Usos and Miz & Mizdow. They turned their attention to Rollins vs. Cena at TLC. They showed a video package profiling the Rollins vs. Cena feud, dating back to Night of Champions.

– A Bray Wyatt promo aired from a dark, smoky place. He said Dean Ambrose had the path to salvation, but instead chose the road to damnation. He said it’s no longer about what could’ve been, but what must be. He said 2,000 years from now, children will be learning about him in school. Sunday, Dean Ambrose’s demise will be his salvation.

– Nikki and Brie Bella came out. Nikki is in action, next.

[Commercial Break]

– A.J. Lee was on commentary with her Slammy Award.

2 – NIKKI BELLA vs. ALICIA FOX

Fox was already in the ring out of break. An arm-drag took down Nikki. Fox was set up in the corner and Nikki gave her a hard slap. A.J. said she plans on having the Divas Title for as long as Fabulous Moolah held the Women’s Title. Suplex from Nikki for two. Nikki slammed Alicia then put a foot on her to pin her. It didn’t work. Fox again worked free, creating separation and clotheslining Nikki. Back-breaker followed. Northern Lights Suplex for two at 3:18. Face-buster by Nikki. Fox missed a boot in the corner and Nikki belted her with a forearm. Rack Attack finished Foxy.

WINNER: Nikki, at 4:12. In the understatement of the year: It was no Charlotte vs. Sasha Banks.

After the match Nikki grabbed Fox and put her up for another Rack Attack while Brie looked on and laughed. It was a message sent to A.J.

– Clips from the Slammy Awards on Raw aired.

– The New Day was walking backstage. They’re out, next.

[Commercial Break]

3 – BIG E. vs. GOLDUST

Before the match began, a Goldust and Stardust inset interview aired where they derided The New Day for their positivity. Goldust said that on Sunday, darkness falls on The New Day. Stardust stood on the announce table wearing JBL’s hat as the match began. Powerslam by Goldust for a one-count. The other New Day members at ringside tried to get the crowd into the match. Big E. took Goldust down with a series of clotheslines. Surprise spinebuster for two by Goldust. With Goldust on the apron, Big E. charged by ran into a knee. Big E. clotheslined Goldust down and gave him the Big Ending for the pinfall.

WINNER: Big E, at 2:15. This is as random of a feud as you can get, with it seemingly coming out of nowhere. Oh well, it’s just a TLC Kickoff match and it’s nice to see these guys getting something to do.

– A video aired plugging WWE’s Tribute to the Troops, including comments from Florida-Georgia Line, who will perform on the show.

[Commercial Break]

– The announcers reacted to a Jingle All The Way 2 trailer. They sent it to the presentation of Superstar of the Year, given to Roman Reigns.

4 – TITUS O’NEIL vs. JACK SWAGGER

Swagger was still without Zeb Colter. They showed the happenings from the past two weeks between Swagger and Rusev. The two face off for the United States Championship at TLC. Swagger showed some fire in the early going. He got his boots up on an O’Neil charge, then gave him a running kick from the apron. O’Neil pulled Swagger shoulder-first into the post. In the ring, O’Neil mounted Swagger and hammered away. From a standing bodyslam position, O’Neil simply tossed Swagger over his head. That’s impressive strength to do that to a guy like Swagger. Swagger rolled up O’Neil and turned it into the Patriot Lock for a tap-out victory.

WINNER: Swagger, at 2:25. A much-needed quick win for Swagger to continue to rebuild him for Rusev (and to hopefully make people forget he was already pretty well handled by Rusev a few months ago).

As Swagger did the “We the People” mantra, the Russian flag unfurled behind him. Rusev and Lana walked onto the stage to Rusev’s music, and the Bulgarian held the title over his head to taunt Swagger.

[Commercial Break]

– The announcers discussed Ambrose vs. Wyatt in a TLC Match on Sunday. A video package aired plugging the feud.

– Ambrose cut a promo backstage under a ladder. He said when Wyatt talks, it makes it sound like they’re two Viking warriors going at it. But Ambrose said he’s an animal, a dog who likes to fight. He talked about how much fun he’s having with the brutality of their feud. He said he and Wyatt were meant to tear each other apart and this Sunday, that’s what they’ll do. “When the dust settles, the eater of worlds will be swallowed.” He said he’d have Bray’s whole world in his hands.

– John Cena, Ryback, Dolph Ziggler and Erick Rowan were huddled around a piece of paper with “Game Plan” written on the back. Rowan was off in his own world. No audio for this. The paper was a little too on the nose, I’d say. Main event is next.

[Commercial Break]

5 – DOLPH ZIGGLER & ERICK ROWAN & RYBACK vs. LUKE HARPER & KANE & THE BIG SHOW

Ziggler and Rowan teamed up to work over Kane early on. They went to break at :59 of the match.

[Commercial Break]

Back at 4:20 with Rowan wailing away on Show and Show escaping the ring for a breather. After Rowan was run into the ring post, Big Show took over back inside the ring. Harper tagged in, leading to him and Rowan tangling once again for a brief time, until Kane took over. Ziggler tagged in at 6:57 and hit Kane with a dropkick off the top. It didn’t take long for Ziggler to fall into the hands of the heel team. They went to the final break of the show at 7:57 of the match.

[Commercial Break]

Back at 11:23 with Harper trying to keep Ziggler at bay. After Kane went down, Ziggler was inches away from tagging out, bug Show tagged in and elbowdrop Ziggler in the small of the back. Ziggler dropkicked the legs out from Show. Ziggler dodged a chokeslam and applied a sleeper. Show finally connected on a chokeslam to Zigglerâ€¦for a two-count. Ziggler hit the Zig Zag on Show and both men were down at 15:05. Ryback finally tagged in and took the offense to Harper. Spinebuster to Harper. The match broke down at that point. Ryback got Harper up and delivered Shell Shock. He got the win for his team.

WINNERS: Rowan, Ziggler and Ryback, at 16:52.

Post-match, Kane took a chair to Ryback. Rowan threw Big Show into the stairs. Rowan then grabbed a ladder and put it into the ring. Ziggler took it and set it up near the ropes. Ziggler climbed the ladder and dove onto the heels at ringside. After a few replays of the jump, the babyfaces stood tall in the ring while the heels crawled amid the weapons that were strewn at the foot of the aisle.

Did you watch Friday’s Smackdown episode? Send your 0-10 score & Reax to pwtorch@gmail.com for our TV Reax feature.

Greg Parks has been covering WWE Smackdown for PWTorch.com since January of 2007. He is the host of “Moonlighting with Greg Parks,” a PWTorch VIP-exclusive audio show posted each weekend. Follow him on Twitter @gregmparks for live Tweeting during Raw, Impact, and PPVs, as well as other bits of wisdom. Comments, questions and feedback are welcome, and can be sent to g_man9784@yahoo.com.

