30 YRS AGO – Keller’s WWE Raw Report (12/10/1994): Lawler hosts “King’s Court” with Shawn Michaels talking about new Diesel, Jeff Jarrett vs. British Bulldog, Backlund insults Doink and all clowns, 1-2-3 Kid, Bushwackers

The following report originally published 30 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com…

KELLER’S WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW REPORT

DECEMBER 10, 1994

ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED IN THE PRO WRESTLING TORCH NEWSLETTER ( ISSUE #311 )

Vince McMahon and guest co-host Shawn Michaels introduced the program. Actually, Michaels did most of the introduction after grabbing the microphone and standing in front of McMahon…

(1) Jeff Jarrett defeated British Bulldog via countout. During ring introductions, the cameras moved their aim from Jarrett to Jarrett’s roadie (Brian Armstrong) as he slouched to the ring. McMahon commented that the camera work was shoddy because it focused on a “cable puller.” Later, McMahon acted surprised to find out the guy was actually in Jarrett’s corner. Jarrett won via countout when the roadie held Bulldog’s leg, preventing him from entering the ring to beat the count…

A plug aired for the beginning of the WWF Holiday Wish Tour…

-Clips aired of The Bushwackers, Doink, Dink, and Diesel at the American Sportscasters Association Dinner including scenes of Diesel with Bert Sugar, Dick Enberg, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar…

(2) 1-2-3 Kid pinned Barry Horowitz…

Upon returning from a commercial, Michaels narrated footage of his computer character spin-dropkicking Kid on a new Raw video game…

(3) Kwang defeated Scott Taylor. A split screen showed Harvey Wippleman taunting Howard Finkle during the match.

Jerry Lawler hosted a “King’s Court” with guest Shawn Michaels. Michaels asked Lawler if it would be correct to say he “plucked (Diesel) from obscurity and made him what he is.” He said he put the Cool in Big Daddy Cool…

A clip aired of Bob Holly at a racetrack…

A promo aired for the 100th episode of WWF Mania…

(4) Well Dunn vs. The Bushwackers. During the match, McMahon announced that Jack Tunney had set up a tag team tournament which will take place exclusively on WWF Superstars…

The show ended with Bob Backlund insulting clowns and Doink…

