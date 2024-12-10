30 YRS AGO – Keller’s WWE Raw Report (12/3/1994): Henry Godwinn introductory video, plus Bret Hart, IRS, Bob Holly, Lex Luger, Heavenly Bodies, Diesel, Bret Hart, Owen Hart

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report originally published 30 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com…

KELLER’S WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW REPORT

DECEMBER 3, 1994

ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED IN THE PRO WRESTLING TORCH NEWSLETTER ( ISSUE #310 )

Vince McMahon opened the program with a summary of Bob Backlund’s victory over Bret Hart and the break-up of Diesel and Shawn Michaels…

McMahon and Jerry Lawler introduced the show.

(1) Owen Hart defeated John Paul. During the match, McMahon interviewed Bret asking about Bret’s condition. Bret said he would probably be out of action for a month. McMahon stressed that Bret would be returning after the first of the year and may once again be champion…

The Survivor Series Encore Presentation was plugged with a teaser summary of the live event…

(2) I.R.S. pinned Adam Bomb. McMahon talked about I.R.S. having to face Undertaker sometime during the “Holiday Make-A-Wish Tour.” I.R.S. pinned Bomb after I.R.S.’s Druid (a man in a black outfit) shoved Bomb off the top rope. Luger saved I.R.S. afterward…

(3) Bob Holly beat Tony DeVito…

A segment aired with Henry Godwinn doing a hog farmer gimmick. No idea who he is…

(4) Lex Luger won a squash…

McMahon interviewed Diesel. Big D got a polite response, but not earthshaking. He appeared nervous. He said he would gladly grant Bret a rematch…

(5) The Heavenly Bodies (mgd. by Jim Cornette) won a squash. During the match, McMahon talked with Bob Backlund, who “showed up uninvited.” There was no talk about the Bodies or even play-by-play of the match. McMahon asked Backlund if it was true that after Backlund’s title loss at the Garden, an interviewer asked him about the loss and Backlund acted as if he hadn’t lost the match yet. Backlund said he was in shock. Backlund promised he would exterminate Diesel as he talked right over a commercial break. After the commercial break, Backlund promised to procure the chicken wing on McMahon before he leaves the WWF…

