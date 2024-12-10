PARKS’S TAKE: Someone in WWE has been paying attention to college football

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Someone in WWE has been paying attention to college football.

On screen, WWE is in the midst of their own “transfer window,” verbiage that for Americans indicates a period in which college football players may transfer to another school (for fans of the OTHER kind of football, there’s a transfer window for professional soccer as well). Right now, that window is open for college football players, meaning it’s been a frequent discussion point among sports fans and analysts.

As PWTorch’s own Wade Keller reported a couple months ago, WWE didn’t want to hold a second draft this year – especially if because intend to have another in a few months after WrestleMania, as usual – but also wanted the ability to adjust the rosters ahead of Raw’s January debut on Netflix. Hence, the transfer window.

The fruits of this rule bloomed immediately as, on Smackdown, Raw’s Chad Gable interrupted a Cody Rhodes promo, then faced him in a match later on that night. WWE has provided Easter eggs in this direction already, like Smackdown General Manager Nick Aldis chatting with Raw’s Dominik Mysterio in the background of a shot on Friday (especially intriguing given Finn Balor’s recent digs at Dominik on promos).

After two TV tapings, we still don’t know much about the rules of engagement here. WWE has been vague about how this will operate and most importantly, whether these transfers are permanent or just short-term moves. You could imagine the likes of Cody and the Bloodline appearing on the first few weeks of Raw on Netflix, but keeping their roots in Smackdown soil. That show, after all, needs star power, too.

Of note, this also affects NXT. It will be interesting to see who from that brand gets promoted – even if briefly – and what the company has in mind for them. NXT’s ratings have dipped since they’ve become established on their new network home, so perhaps main roster talent will be recruited by Ava to give that brand a temporary boost as well. This transfer window has the potential to yield some real benefits but as usual, the devil is in the details.

