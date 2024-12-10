VIP AUDIO 12/10 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (12-8-2006) – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show w/Wade Keller: What was Heyman’s future after his WWE departure, evaluating early Russo in TNA, Raw analysis (133 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Dec. 8, 2006 episode of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host Wade Keller. They discussed these topics:

In-depth analysis and speculation on the future of Paul Heyman after his departure from WWE including whether it seemed likely he would ever return to WWE or could he be part of a start-up or book TNA

Analysis of the latest TNA Impact and Vince Russo’s pros and cons so far as a booker

Thoughts on Sunday’s TNA PPV

WWE Raw reaction

And more

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

