News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 12/17 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWT Talks NXT: Wells & Cattani discuss Trick Williams vs. Eddy Thorpe, Jaida Parker vs. Wren Sinclair, in-person perspective from Nate Lindberg, more (91 min.)

December 18, 2024

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Kelly Wells and Kevin Cattani discuss Trick Williams vs. Eddy Thorpe, Jaida Parker vs. Wren Sinclair, Axiom pulling double duty, Ethan Page losing his smile, an in-person perspective from Nate Lindberg, and more.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2024