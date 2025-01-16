FREE PODCAST 1/16 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Machado & Duncan discuss Penta’s debut, Cena’s retirement tour, Zack Snyder and Rebel Moon, more (97 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch Dailycast series “Acknowledging WWE,” Javier Machado welcomes back Kevin Duncan to Acknowledge:
- Zack Snyder and Rebel Moon.
- Penta’s debut.
- C.M. Punk.
- Who will be the “surprise” wrestler among the final four at the end of the Rumble?
- Matt Cardona in the Rumble?
- Cena’s retirement tour.
- Cena for the HoF?
- Kevin on last week’s Hogan debacle.
- Pauly Shore.
- Things that make us feel old.
- Kross pivots to Zayn from the Wyatt 6.
- Director Robert Rodriguez and why Lucha Underground was Javier’s favorite wrestling.
- A Bossman callback.
- And much more…
