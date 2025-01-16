FREE PODCAST 1/16 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Machado & Duncan discuss Penta’s debut, Cena’s retirement tour, Zack Snyder and Rebel Moon, more (97 min.)

News Ticker

January 16, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch Dailycast series “Acknowledging WWE,” Javier Machado welcomes back Kevin Duncan to Acknowledge:

  • Zack Snyder and Rebel Moon.
  • Penta’s debut.
  • C.M. Punk.
  • Who will be the “surprise” wrestler among the final four at the end of the Rumble?
  • Matt Cardona in the Rumble?
  • Cena’s retirement tour.
  • Cena for the HoF?
  • Kevin on last week’s Hogan debacle.
  • Pauly Shore.
  • Things that make us feel old.
  • Kross pivots to Zayn from the Wyatt 6.
  • Director Robert Rodriguez and why Lucha Underground was Javier’s favorite wrestling.
  • A Bossman callback.
  • And much more…

