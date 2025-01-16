News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 1/16 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Shouldn’t Dwayne Johnson get more criticized for last week’s Raw, Ranking Four Horsewomen, Jey Uso, Reigns, more (42 min.)

January 16, 2025

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:

  • How different would the WCW Invasion storyline have been if Triple H had not torn his quad in May 2001, and thus had been able to participate in the angle?
  • Thoughts on a non-fan’s reaction to watching Raw for the first time on Netflix last week? Is there a way to tweak pro wrestling’s presentation to win over non-fans and expand the base?
  • Why does WWE avoid referencing AEW on air?
  • Is Rock entering the Royal Rumble at no. 31 a bad idea?
  • Why isn’t Jey Uso presented as WWE’s biggest star?
  • Ranking the Four Horsewomen’s careers so far
  • Are the announcer reaction shots natural that WWEE is circulating?
  • Was there a way to change how Roman Reigns was present so he’d have gotten over as the centerpiece babyface starting ten years ago?
  • Why isn’t classic rock music a good option for an opening theme to a pro wrestling show?
  • Doesn’t Rock deserve a lot more criticism for what he did on Raw last week than what he’s getting?

View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2025