VIP AUDIO 1/16 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Shouldn’t Dwayne Johnson get more criticized for last week’s Raw, Ranking Four Horsewomen, Jey Uso, Reigns, more (42 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:

How different would the WCW Invasion storyline have been if Triple H had not torn his quad in May 2001, and thus had been able to participate in the angle?

Thoughts on a non-fan’s reaction to watching Raw for the first time on Netflix last week? Is there a way to tweak pro wrestling’s presentation to win over non-fans and expand the base?

Why does WWE avoid referencing AEW on air?

Is Rock entering the Royal Rumble at no. 31 a bad idea?

Why isn’t Jey Uso presented as WWE’s biggest star?

Ranking the Four Horsewomen’s careers so far

Are the announcer reaction shots natural that WWEE is circulating?

Was there a way to change how Roman Reigns was present so he’d have gotten over as the centerpiece babyface starting ten years ago?

Why isn’t classic rock music a good option for an opening theme to a pro wrestling show?

Doesn’t Rock deserve a lot more criticism for what he did on Raw last week than what he’s getting?

