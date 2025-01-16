FREE PODCAST 1/16 – WKPWP New Interview + 15 Yrs Ago: Matt & Jeff Hardy interview talking AEW departure, TNA aspirations + 15 Years Ago Dailycast talking Impact, Bischoff-Foley, Jarrett, more (87 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we bring you a double-header starting with PWTorch’s Brian Zilem interviewing Matt & Jeff Hardy in person earlier this week in San Antonio, Tex. discussing TNA’s PPV this weekend, the circumstances of their departure from AEW, aspirations for TNA, ice cold plunges, and more.

Then we jump back to another early episode of the PWTorch Livecast from 15 Years Ago (1-22-2010). Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch’s Bruce Mitchell with a focus on the previous night’s TNA Impact including the Survivor Series derivative screwjob, an Eric Bischoff-Mick Foley exchange, Jeff Jarrett on Bubba the Love Sponge, and more Impact items, plus several WWE topics.

