NJPW adds Tanahashi vs. Takeshita, Kidd vs. Ishii to Windy City Riot

NJPW has made Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Konosuke Takeshita and Strong Openweight Champion Gabe Kidd vs. Tomohiro Ishii official for Windy City Riot on April 11.

Both matches were teased during NJPW’s Battle in the Valley PPV on Jan. 11 with Takeshita challenging Tanahashi after beating Kushida and Kidd challenging Ishii to a 30 Minute Iron Man match after they went to a 30 minute time limit draw.

