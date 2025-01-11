NJPW Battle in the Valley: Results for El Desperado vs. Taiji Ishimori, Konosuke Takeshita vs. Kushida, Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Hechicero, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NJPW BATTLE IN THE VALLEY

JANUARY 11, 2025

SAN JOSE, CAL. AT SAN JOSE CIVIC

AIRED LIVE ON NJPW WORLD

Walker Stewart and Veda Scott were on the call.

(a) Zane Jay vs. Viento in a Strong Survivor match

(b) TMDK (Shane Haste & Bad Dude Tito) def. Fred Rosser & Matt Vandagriff – Vandagriff walked out on Rosser, leaving him to eat the pin from Tito. Vandagriff was booed heavily when he hopped down from the apron. He soaked up some more heat from the ramp even after the match ended.

-The pre-show ended about four minutes to the hour. Stewart promoted the Ishii-Kidd match to open. Wild to see Kidd jerking the curtain this soon after his coming out party against Kenny Omega.

-Stewart narrated a video running down tonight’s card.

(1) TOMOHIRO ISHII vs. GABE KIDD (c) – STRONG Openweight Championship match

The crowd perked up when Ishii’s music played to open the main card. Kidd was running back his Lion Mark trunks for this one, and he got his typical mixed reaction (I think; it’s a pretty light crowd on hand). Once the music died down, it was clear Kidd was getting almost completely booed, in contrast with the crowd in Tokyo on the 5th.

The two stared across the ring for the first 35 seconds after the bell before tying up. Kidd took Ishii to a rope and they hit a couple of standing switches. Kidd didn’t even feign a clean break as he threw a chop. Ishii absorbed it as usual. Kidd snapped on a headlock, then ran the ropes and tried several blocks that went nowhere. They took turns and it was a stalemate. At 2:10 they shoved their heads together and reset. Kidd finally nailed a big lariat and covered for two.

Kidd kicked dismissively at Ishii and the crowd booed him loudly. He mocked them and asked for more. Kidd stalked Ishii and ran and hit a corner lariat. He kicked at Ishii to some more boos. Kidd did jumping jacks and just had the crowd eating out of his hand. Kidd laid in some chops and leveled Ishii with a running lariat for two. Kidd kicked at Ishii some more, and this time Ishii got to his feet and threw chops. Kidd returned with a nasty one and Ishii just crumbled. He’s really putting Kidd over here. The ref checked on Ishii while Kidd went up in a corner to soak in a “Kidd you suck” chant.

A right from Kidd put Ishii down. Ishii tried to stand his ground, and Kidd threw a forearms and finally Ishii went zombie and ate a few shots, then put Kidd down with just one of his own. A shoulder tackle laid out Kidd again. Ishii threw chops and elbows in a corner until Kidd slipped down to the mat. It was Ishii’s turn to kick dismissively, and even slap dismissively, at Kidd. Irish whip and a scoop slam by Ishii. Ishii threw a big kick at Kidd’s back, but Kidd fired up and threw some nasty chops. Ishii reversed positions and returned fire in the corner. One loud one from Kidd staggered Ishii.

The two went to the center of the ring and took turns throwing more loud chops. The exchange was a good minute-plus and finally, Kidd slipped out to the floor to boos. Kidd begged for Ishii to come out there near the barricade, but Ishii wasn’t having it and he pointed at the mat below him. Kidd gave in and they went back to the chop exchange. They raised speed and the audience followed by intensifying. “Chop forever” chant. Ishii got a long flurry, but after a yelled “f(*& you,” Kidd got in a big one. Kidd hit a suplex but Ishii went fighting spirit and hit his own, and Kidd responded in kind. After a couple more fighting spirit spots, they each crumbled across from one another. “This is awesome” chant.

They each hit their feet, and Ishii hit a corner lariat. Ishii took Kidd up to the second buckle and Kidd bit Ishii’s head to boos. Ishii crumbled to the mat and Kidd flipped off the crowd. He reached down for Ishii, who sprung up with a naked headbutt to the face. Yikes. Ishii went up and went for a suplex, but the two jockeyed for position with headbutts. Ishii hit the superplex to a good reaction. Ishii missed a basement lariat but ducked a shot and hit a regular one for two. Backdrop suplex from Ishii got two.

After some combo shots, Kidd hit a lariat for two. Side suplex by Kidd got two. Kidd got up and flipped off the crowd again. He set up Ishii for a piledriver but Ishii hit a backdrop. Ishii hit a lariat and Kidd struggled against a rope. They took turns with hard lariats, absorbing the shot. Kidd hit a hard knee strike and Ishii kicked out at two, and Kidd sold surprise. Dragon suplex by Ishii and a big lariat, but Kidd kicked out at one. Ishii laid him out with another lariat and fired up. Kidd hit a suplex and both guys sold on the mat.

The referee counted both guys down and Kidd got up, then stopped the count because he didn’t want that kind of win. The two went back to a chop exchange. Were all the other matches cancelled? This is a bonkers long opener. Both guys sold some of the bigger shots and they took turns staggering in response to them. Kidd managed a flurry and they went to naked headbutts. Ugh. They both fell backwards to the mat from that.

The call went out that only five minutes remained in the match, and I don’t think this one is getting an ending. The two went to another chop exchange and Ishii hit an enzuigiri. Sliding lariat got two. Ishii wanted the brainbuster but Kidd fought it off. Big lariat by Ishii got a long two. Kidd rolled through a brainbuster attempt and hit a cobra twist for two. Piledriver by Kidd got two. Two and a half minutes remained. Hard lariat by Kidd got two.

Kidd stomped down at Ishii, getting booed once more. He set up another piledriver, but Ishii reversed. Kidd reversed back and hit a piledriver, but both guys sold. Ishii rolled to a rope as Kidd tried to get to him. Ishii kicked up at Kidd, who set up one last piledriver. Ishii wasn’t having it. He threw a hard right and tried to deadlift Kidd for the brainbuster. He hit it, but couldn’t cover, and time expired.

TIME LIMIT DRAW at 30:00. (***3/4)

(Wells’s Analysis: Once this eclipsed 20 minutes, I started realizing it had only gone so long so it could go the full thirty. Kidd’s an early favorite to log the most minutes in New Japan this year, and I won’t complain, as he’s doing some pretty great things in there right now. This match kept it very basic with its offense, but it was loud and mean and nasty – everything a person could ask out of this division)

-Kidd goton the mic. He wanted more time. He told Ishii he wanted a 30-minute Ironman match in Chicago on April 11th. Cool, but they just went thirty without a single pin scored, so that’s a weird way to promote that one. Hopefully they saved up some more chops; I’d estimate there were well over 150 in this one.

(2) ROPPONGI REVICE (YOH & Rocky Romero) vs. WORLD CLASS WRECKING CREW (Royce Isaacs & Jorel Nelson) (c) – STRONG Openweight Tag Team Championship match

Yes, “World Class Wrecking Crew” is correct, as World Class has replaced West Coast. This one reaches back to Strong Style Evolved, where Rocky tried to congratulate WCWC on their championship win and ask for a shot, and they accepted, then laid him out for fun. Scott pointed out that Romero has also laid out a challenge to Ichiban Sweet Boys for their newly-won NJPW Junior Tag Team championships.

Nelson and Yoh opened the match. They immediately went to an exchange that was much quicker than any 15 seconds of the opener. Nice contrast. Nelson took the early advantage with the wrist but Yoh reversed and tagged Romero, and the challengers made frequent tags as they wrenched Nelson’s wrist and finally stomped on it. Rope run and combo offense from the challengers. They double-dropkicked an interfering Isaacs also, then went for stereo tope suicidas, but the heels both caught their guys and slammed them.

Back inside, Nelson hit a dropkick to Romero’s knee for two. Nelson took Romero to the WCWC corner and stomped him down. Isaacs tagged into the match for the first time and hit some rights, then used Nelson to assist with a gourdbuster. Isaacs laid in some chops and the Junior Heavyweight dutifully sold them like death. Romero fought off Nelson with a DDT and finally laid out Isaacs, then made the tag to Yoh, who hit a cannonball on both champs. Yoh knocked the champs together, then hit a shoulderblock on Nelson, followed by a body slam.

Yoh got a couple of two counts, then hit a splash for a longer two. Both guys went for suplexes and Romero got involved, allowing a double-team. Yoh hung up Nelson for a Romero leg drop. Romero, now legal, covered for two. Isaacs interfered, but Romero got in the forever clotheslines. Nelson cut it off with a flying cutter. Nelson snapped on a crossface while Isaacs held Yoh at bay with a sharpshooter. Romero reversed and knocked the champs together to break both holds.

Nelson missed a lariat but laid in chops to both guys. The faces hit an assisted falcon arrow and Isaacs broke up the cover. Yoh went for a superkick but Isaacs got Romero in front of him to eat it. The same thing happened to the heels, and the challengers hit 3K for a long two. Roppongi ReVice fired up and set up Nelson. There was a convoluted belt spot where the heels used it to cause a distraction, but it didn’t come to anything. Soon after, Romero got sent to the ropes and Isaacs nailed him with a belt shot. Nelson covered (and Isaacs covered with him, because why not, I guess?) and Romero ate the pin.

WINNERS: World Class Wrecking Crew at 11:20. (**3/4)

(Wells’s Analysis: Harmless tag action that keeps attempting to draw heat for WCWC, who are good enough to keep holding the championships as the brand tries to find them new challengers)

(3) MINA SHIRAKAWA & VIVA VAN & MAIKA & HANAKO vs. AZUMI & ANNA JAY & TRISH ADORA & JOHNNIE ROBBIE – Tag Team Elimination match

We’re already trending toward a four-hour show, so here’s hoping for a few quick eliminations. Shirakawa, after her appearance against Mercedes Mone at Wrestle Dynasty, got a good reaction and a “Mina” chant.

Hanako and Adora opened as the powerhouses for both sides. Adora tried to lift Hanako over the top, then got help, so over-the-top rope eliminations are in play as well as pinfalls. Both sides got involved briefly but it got cleaned up before long and the two starters continued going at it. Robbie got tagged in but she didn’t want it, so Anna Jay and Viva Van went next. The two jockeyed for position and Van hit a dropkick. Van does a lot of shimmying, and with her particular body type, it’s…memorable. Hanako tagged in and so did Robbie, who rolled up Hanako for a couple of near-falls. Robbie tripped Hanako and hit a single-leg dropkick. Backslide got two for Robbie. Flash knee got two also. Robbie ran the ropes but Hanako hit a Samoan drop, then hit a corner splash. Robbie tried a leaping Codebreaker but Hanako caught her and hit a brainbuster. Hanako finished Robbie at about 5:15. Azumi immediately flew in with a dropkick for Hanako, but Hanako tagged Maika and the two double-teamed.

Hanako again remained in the match as this is apparently a showcase match for her, but Azumi folded her up and finished her at 6:25. Van and Jay ended up in the ring again and Van went up for the electric chair but Jay rolled through, then hit a submission and Van was out in around 7:30.

There was a mess of action that ended with Shirakawa and Adora legal. Maika got involved and Adora was eliminated over the top at 8:35. The two sides went at it until it cleaned up and Azumi took on Shirakawa. Those eliminated already were still at ringside and occasionally tried to involve themselves from the floor. Shirakawa hit a sleeper slam on Azumi but Jay broke it up. Shirakawa and Azumi went to the apron and went at it until they eliminated one another at around the 11 minute mark.

Anna Jay and Maika were the last two standing. Jay hit a couple of back kicks and covered for two. Scoop slam by Maika got a long two. The two slowly went up in a corner and Maika hit a superplex for a long two. The two reversed a few times and Jay ended up on the apron. Maika missed a lariat, but hit it on a second effort and won the match for the babyfaces.

WINNER: Maika at 13:35. (**1/2)

(Wells’s Analysis: Pretty good stuff from Hanako early, and it was fun to get Shirakawa for the little we got of her, but mostly it was a mess of activity as they had to rush through eliminations at an average of one every two minutes, so it’s hard for anyone to put their absolute best foot forward in that context)