FREE PODCAST 1/11 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast: Moynahan & McDonald discuss PWTorch Newsletter #314 (12-31-94) including Starrcade ‘94, Savage aligns with Hogan, Papa Shango returns, Candido joins WWF, more (175 min.)

January 11, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast, Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald discuss issue #314 of the PWTorch including Starrcade 1994, Savage appears and Vader challenges Hogan, Papa Shango is back under a new name, Candido heading to WWF, and so much more. Contact us with questions, reactions, and more at torchpastcast@gmail.com.

