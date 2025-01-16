VIP AUDIO 1/16 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Corey Graves controversy, TNA-WWE alliance, review of Smackdown, NXT, Dynamite, Raw, Collision, UFC Fight Night, more (93 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: This is part one of this week’s two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller. They covered these topics:
- The Corey Graves situation
- The TNA-WWE press release formalizing their relationship
- TNA Genesis PPV preview
- New Japan Battle in the Valley review
- Reviews of AEW Collision and Dynamite
- A review of NXT on The CW
- Review of Smackdown and Raw’s second Netflix episode
- A look at UFC Fight Night and a preview of UFC 311
