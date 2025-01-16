News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 1/16 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Corey Graves controversy, TNA-WWE alliance, review of Smackdown, NXT, Dynamite, Raw, Collision, UFC Fight Night, more (93 min.)

January 16, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: This is part one of this week’s two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller. They covered these topics:

  • The Corey Graves situation
  • The TNA-WWE press release formalizing their relationship
  • TNA Genesis PPV preview
  • New Japan Battle in the Valley review
  • Reviews of AEW Collision and Dynamite
  • A review of NXT on The CW
  • Review of Smackdown and Raw’s second Netflix episode
  • A look at UFC Fight Night and a preview of UFC 311

