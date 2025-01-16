TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS (1/16): Lilly’s report on Hardys vs. Callihan & PCO, Nemeth & Hendry Face to Face

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS

JANUARY 16, 2025

ATLANTA, GA AT CENTER STAGE

AIRED ON AXS TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

-Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

-Highlights from last week.

-“Cross the Line” open.

-Frankie Kazarian walked down the aisle and joined the announce team.

(1) LEON SLATER vs. TRENT SEVEN

Slater nailed Seven with a dropkick early. Slater avoided a move from Seven and danced. Slater knocked Seven off the apron. Seven suplexed Slater on the floor. They got back in the ring and Slater got some near falls and a dropkick. Seven suplexed Slater off the top rope for a two count. Seven delivered a punch and a clothesline.

Seven gave Slater a Burning Hammer, but Slater kicked out of the pin attempt. Seven chopped Slater and did the finger break spot. Slater gave Seven a DDT on the ramp. Slater leaped from the ramp and jumped on Seven at ringside. Slater gave Seven a 450 splash in the ring and got the pin.

WINNER: Leon Slater in 9:00.

Frankie got in the ring after Seven left. He squared off with Slater but they didn’t fight.

(D.L.’s Take: Really good opener and a big win for Slater).

-Joe Hendry video with vintage footage and action from his run in TNA. He said that Genesis was his chance to get to the top, as a montage of former champions played such as Sting and Kurt Angle. He ended with “We believe.”[c]

-The Concierge brought out Ash By Elegance and Heather By Elegance for the Pre-Launch Celebration. The Concierge said in his mind, the Elegances were already the tag team champions. He revealed life-size cut-outs of Ash and Heather. Ash said she was honored. She thanked a bunch of people such as her nail tech and her barista, as well as The Concierge.

Heather spoke next as the crowd chanted “You suck!’ She thanked Ash and the Elegance brand for now being one half of the tag team champions. Spitfire walked to the stage. Dani Luna said it wasn’t elegance, it was delusion, since they hadn’t actually won the belts. Jody Threat said the Elegances were Barbie dolls that couldn’t keep up with the rest of the division.

Ash took the mic and insulted Spitfire. A brawl started and Spitfire threw the Elegances out of the ring. Spitfire destroyed the poor cutouts. Ash was upset and Heather cried.

-Gia Miller interviewed PCO and Sami Callihan. She asked about their strategy for the match tonight. PCO growled. Sami translated and said two monsters would take on two great wrestlers tonight. He said there would be chaos and they were going to Genesis. PCO growled again and Sami said that PCO was saying that Gia did a great job. [c]

(2) STEVE MACLIN & ERIC YOUNG vs. FIRST CLASS (AJ Francis & KC Navarro)

Maclin and Young had the early advantage. AJ Francis pulled the ropes down so that Maclin would fall the outside. AJ and KC tagged in and out. KC got into it with actor Judd Normand in the front row and AJ got involved. Eric made the tag and ran wild on KC. Maclin dropkicked AJ out of the ring and dove on him. Eric hit an elbow drop on KC and got the pin.

WINNERS: Eric Young & Steve Maclin in 7:00.

Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards, and Alisha Edwards stood on the stage and had words with Maclin and Eric. [c]

-A clip was shown of Masha Slamovich on NXT.

-Rosemary and Masha Slamovich Confessional. Rosemary and Masha were side by side in a confessional. Masha said it must have been hard for Rosemary to sit by and see Masha pass her by. Rosemary talked about the Clockwork Orange House of Fun match. Match snippets were shown throughout. This was creative and well done. [c]

-Clips of the Northern Armory attacking Mike Santana at a Prestige Wrestling show last week.

-Josh Alexander and the Northern Armory walked to the ring. Alexander said there was no way that Santana would be able to go at Genesis. Santana’s music played and he walked through the crowd. He got on the mic and said he was coming at Alexander. He talked about how he went through The System by himself, as well as the Northern Armory. He said he would hit Dallas like a freight train and they would have an I Quit match at Genesis.

Alexander accepted and said he would make an example out of Santana. He said that Santana would learn that his place is at the bottom of the card. Santana responded that Alexander would have to look him in the eyes after saying I Quit. Santana said he would be the new standard of TNA. [c]

(3) LAREDO KID vs. JAKE SOMETHING

Jake powered Kid over the top rope. Kid fought back. Kid hit Jake with a running forearm. Jake decked Kid after he jumped from the ropes. Kid made a comeback. Kid landed some kicks and a flipping DDT. Jake gave Kid a powerbomb off the top rope and got the pin.

WINNER: Jake Something in 5:00.

(D.L.’s Take: This was short but both wrestlers looked good here.)

-Video on Ace Austin talking about teaming with Chris Bey, Bey’s injury, and his quest to regain the X Division Title. [c]

(4) MATT & JEFF HARDY vs. SAMI CALLIHAN & PCO

A brief “23 — it’s just a number” video played after Sami and PCO’s entrance. If Sami and PCO win, they get added to the Tag Team Title match at Genesis. Jeff and Sami started the match. The two teams squared off and fought. They fought on the floor. [c]

The Hardys had the advantage on Sami. Sami and PCO got the upper hand on Matt. Jeff eventually made the tag and ran wild, including hitting the Whisper in the Wind on PCO and Sami. Jeff got the Swanton on Sami and got the pin. [c]

WINNERS: Jeff & Matt Hardy in 10:00.

-Jordynne Grace came to the announcer’s desk and said that Tessa Blanchard hadn’t signed the contract for their match. She said if Tessa didn’t show up at Genesis, it wouldn’t be the first time.

-Joe Hendry and Nic Nemeth came out for their face-to-face segment. Hendry was out first, followed by Nemeth. He repeatedly said that he has to win this. He said that Genesis would be a new era in TNA, with him winning the title. Fans chanted “We believe!”

Nemeth said that everyone still believes in Hendry and he knows what the title means to Hendry and to everyone. He said it was an honor to be the TNA champion. He said being TNA champion is being on a different level and he doesn’t know if Hendry is ready for it. Nemeth played a clip of John Layfield clotheslining Hendry at Bound for Glory.

He said anything between Hendry and John Layfield is on Layfield and he had nothing to do with it. Hendry said that one thing still doesn’t make sense. Ryan Nemeth walked to the stage. Ryan said that Hendry isn’t Nic’s friend. Hendry said he has wasted enough time on Ryan. Ryan got in the ring and Hendry went to chokeslam him, but Nic superkicked Hendry. Hendry was still down as Nic and Ryan walked up the ramp.

Tessa Blanchard stormed to the announcer’s desk and signed the contract. Jordynne attacked Tessa from behind and they fought to the ring. Jordynne gave Tessa a back elbow and a Juggernaut Driver. Fans cheered and Jordynne was fired up. Jordynne rolled Tessa out of the ring.