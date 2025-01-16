VIP AUDIO 1/16 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: The 2024 FSM 50! Discussing the 50 best wrestlers of the year worldwide (160 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L is joined by Gerard Di Trolio and Fred Morlan to discuss the 2024 FSM 50 following its release this week. The best wrestlers in the world from Joshi MVPs to Arena Mexico’s finest, the names on this list cover all bases in terms of in-ring performance. The guys go in depth on the process, the outcome, and the 2024 portfolio put together by many of the wrestlers named. You’ll get match recommendations, analysis, themes, stats, and much more. Plus a look at some of the honorable mentions who didn’t make it to the top 50. Check it out!

