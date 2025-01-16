FREE PODCAST 1/16 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Chiari discuss Kane’s return, Fiend-Bryan brawl, Reigns vs. Roode, Mandy lands in Otis’s arms, on-site report (88 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show from five years ago (1-10-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Mike Chiari of the Ring Rust Radio podcast to discuss with live callers WWE Smackdown including a special visit by Kane interrupted by the Firefly Funhouse, plus a Daniel Bryan-Fiend brawl, Roman Reigns vs. Robert Roode with special stipulations, Mandy Rose ends up in Otis’s arms, Lacey Evans vs. Bayley, Revival vs. The Usos, and more with live callers and mailbag. Then Wade and Mike are joined by PWTorch senior columnist Bruce Mitchell who attended Smackdown in Greensboro and he gives his take on being there in person, catching a pancake, sitting next to Lacey’s daughter, and comparing the Smackdown experience to a recent AEW Dynamite experience.

