VIP AUDIO 1/17 – The Fix Flashback (11-20-2017): Review of Survivor Series and NXT Takeover, the Werdum’s boomerang attack on Colby, ROH, Raw, SD (91 min.)

January 17, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to the November 20 and 25 episodes covering these topics:

  • Review of WWE Survivor Series
  • Review of NXT Takeover
  • Reaction to ROH’s big Briscoe-Bully Ray angle.
  • The latest from UFC and Bellator
  • Reviews of the Raw and Smackdown coming out of Survivor Series

