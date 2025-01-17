WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (1/17): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Friday, January 17, 2025
Where: San Diego, Calif. at Pechanga Arena
How To Watch: Live on USA Network
Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of today 10,625 tickets were distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 16,100 spectators when configured for boxing.
Advertised Matches & Appearances
- Tiffany Stratton vs. Bayley – WWE Women’s Championship match
- Motor City Machine Guns vs. Los Garza – WWE Tag Team Championship #1 Contenders match
- Bianca Belair & Naomi vs. Nia Jax & Candice LeRae
- Carmelo vs. Jimmy Uso
- Solo Sikoa to return
