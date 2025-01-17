WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (1/17): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Friday, January 17, 2025

Where: San Diego, Calif. at Pechanga Arena

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of today 10,625 tickets were distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 16,100 spectators when configured for boxing.

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Tiffany Stratton vs. Bayley – WWE Women’s Championship match

Motor City Machine Guns vs. Los Garza – WWE Tag Team Championship #1 Contenders match

Bianca Belair & Naomi vs. Nia Jax & Candice LeRae

Carmelo vs. Jimmy Uso

Solo Sikoa to return

