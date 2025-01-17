News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 1/17 – WKH – News Update: More on Corey Graves situation, Brit Baker’s status, WWE-TNA formalize partnership, Raw and Dynamite viewership, Nick Khan interview notes, Corbin, Weekend Preview (24 min.)

January 17, 2025

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller discusses these topics:

  • More on the Corey Graves situation including clarity on whether it was a storyline or a work
  • Key items coming from Nick Khan’s interview with a Las Vegas TV station
  • Thoughts on WWE formalizing the working agreement with TNA this week
  • WWE showing indications of being aggressive against AEW with their SNME schedule
  • A weekend preview including AEW Collision, TNA Genesis, and GCW including the former Baron Corbin
  • An update on Brit Baker’s status and future with AEW
  • Viewership news on AEW Dynamite and WWE Raw on Netflix

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2025