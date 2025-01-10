WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (1/10): Keller’s report on L.A. Knight challenging Shinsuke Nakamura for U.S. Title, Tiffany Stratton celebrates KOing Naomi to trick Nia Jax before her cash in

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

JANUARY 10, 2025

PORTLAND, ORE. AT MODA CENTER

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

Commentators: Joe Tessitore, Wade Barrett



Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Attendance: WrestleTix reported as of show time 9,221 tickets had been distributed. The arena has a capacity of 20,500 spectators when configured for concerts.

[HOUR ONE]

-They showed an aerial view of Portland, Ore. as Joe Tessitore introduced the show. They cut to shots of the crowd and then Tessitore and Wade Barrett at ringside. Tessitore talked about Portland taking pride in being weird and said tonight’s Smackdown could get weird with two championship matches scheduled. Tessitore said, “This is our new home – Smackdown!” Tessitore said “they did a great job with the Netflix debut on Monday.” Barrett said they’ve got their finest blue suits on and are ready to bleed blue.

They showed Tiffany Stratton arriving at the arena with the belt over her shoulder. Then they showed Shinsuke Nakamura walking backstage. And then Paul Heyman. Tessitore said the evening would start with a “celebratory Wiseman.” He said Heyman had a hop in his step.

-A video recap aired of Raw on Netflix. They played clips of the celebrities and big names of the past, then C.M. Punk beating Seth Rollins, and finally Roman Reigns beating Solo Sikoa and Rock presenting him with the belt.

-Heyman entered the ring without any music, but with cheers ringing out. Heyman said there comes a time in everyone’s career where you cannot wait to walk down the aisle, stand in the middle of the ring, and address “the entire Island of Relevancy.” He said tonight is one of those nights. (His mic briefly began echoing.) He said there is just one reigning, defending, undisputed Tribal Chief of the WWE Universe and the entire Island of Relevancy – Roman Reigns” Fans chanted OTC!”

He said “our Tribal Chief has authorized me to let all of you know what he intends to accomplish next.” He said he’s not just going to share it with everyone at home and everyone in Portland, but also with one man in particular who deserves to hear the news face-to-face. He introduced Cody Rhodes. He invited Cody to the ring.

Cody made his entrance to his theme. Heyman offered a handshake. Cody shook his hand. Heyman smiled and said some niceties. Cody seemed somewhat guarded. Heyman told Cody he deserves every bit of that response “and a whole lot more.” He said he has done something very few have done, earning the respect of Roman. He said he is a credit to WWE in its entirety. He said because he is such a great champion, Reigns has told him that now that he has won back the ula fala, he” wants his title back.” Cody looked at his belt over his shoulder. Heyman said so there are no surprises, he wants him to know how he’s going to get his title back. He said it’s not a prediction, it’s a spoiler.

He said Roman is entering the 2025 Royal Rumble with full intentions of winning and wrestling Cody at WrestleMania once again for the championship. “So, respectfully, with that in mind, respectfully, Cody Rhodes, what do you want to talk about?” Cody held up his title.

Kevin Owens, from the arena concourse tunnel, “Do you know what I want to talk about?” He said just when he didn’t think it could get worse, it did get worse because he thanked hands with The Rock on Raw. “Why, because he kissed your ass and and rubbed your ego the right? And now you shake hands with Paul Heyman? And what happens? Thirty seconds after you shake hands, he looks you in the eyes and says he wants his title back.” He said it’s Cody’s fault because he should have left Reigns to get ripped to shreds by The Bloodline. “Now look at what happens?” he said. He said Cody is hurting the entire company. Cody charged out of the ring and met KO on the steps and they exchanged wild swings. Barrett said Cody’s eyes were bulging out.

Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga entered the ring and cornered Heyman. Jimmy Uso ran out to his music to come to Heyman’s aid. He superkicked Jacob Fatu and Tama, then landed hip attacks on both of them in opposite corners. He grabbed a chair and bashed Tama and Fatu across their backs. Fatu, though, recovered and charged into Jimmy. Tama stomped away at him in the corner of the ring. They put a chair around his head and neck. A referee entered, but Fatu superkicked him. Tama and Fatu shoved the chair into his neck. Agents ran to the ring. Fatu kicked Kenny Dykstra. Cody returned to the ring and tossed Tama out of the ring. Fatu then charged, but Cody ducked and punched away at him. Cody clotheslined Fatu over the top rope to the floor. [c]

-Fatu yelled at backstage workers and told one of them he “think about his life right now.” L.A. Knight charged at him and knocked him out of the arena and locked him out. He turned and told Nick Aldis he had a title to go win.

(1) CHELSEA GREEN (w/Piper Niven) vs. MICHIN – Women’s U.S. Title match

Niven came out in a glittery out, looking very glammed up.

Advertised Matches & Appearances