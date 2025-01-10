FREE PODCAST 1/10 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner explore Kenny Omega’s Dynamite return, Malaki Black apparently done, Jeff Jarrett-MJF program, more (121 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of All Elite Conversation Club, PWTorch contributors Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner cover these topics:

Kenny Omega’s return to Dynamite

Powerhouse Hobbs wins Casino Gauntlet

How does Cope fit into it the cluttered title picture?

Jeff Jarrett’s program with MJF

Toni Storm setting up a title match at Grand Slam Australia

Harley Cameron gets a match with Mariah May

Malakai Black apparently done with AEW

Tag Team Division

How do the Young Bucks return?

Mailbag and Trivia

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO