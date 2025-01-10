News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 1/10 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner explore Kenny Omega’s Dynamite return, Malaki Black apparently done, Jeff Jarrett-MJF program, more (121 min.)

January 10, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of All Elite Conversation Club, PWTorch contributors Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner cover these topics:

  • Kenny Omega’s return to Dynamite
  • Powerhouse Hobbs wins Casino Gauntlet
  • How does Cope fit into it the cluttered title picture?
  • Jeff Jarrett’s program with MJF
  • Toni Storm setting up a title match at Grand Slam Australia
  • Harley Cameron gets a match with Mariah May
  • Malakai Black apparently done with AEW
  • Tag Team Division
  • How do the Young Bucks return?
  • Mailbag and Trivia

