FREE PODCAST 1/10 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago: Keller & McNeill discuss Michaels-Undertaker, five-star matches, Michaels-Flair comparison, Bischoff & Hogan running TNA, more (93 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back to another early episode of the PWTorch Livecast from 15 Years Ago (1-20-2010). Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill. They talked with live callers for an hour on a wide variety of topics including the Royal Rumble, Shawn Michaels-Undertaker, five-star matches, who’s better between Shawn Michaels and Ric Flair overall, TNA referring to fans at TV tapings as “cast members,” and more. In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, more talk about TNA’s Sunday PPV and TNA’s general creative direction, thoughts on Jon Heder and the idea of wrestling managers making a comeback, and more.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO