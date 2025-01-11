FREE PODCAST 1/10 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Adams: Tiffany’s celebration speech, Heyman’s big news to Cody, plus on-site Raw Netflix report (123 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Christopher Adams as cohost to talk about Tiffany Stratton’s celebration and all the fallout this week, Paul Heyman’s big news to Cody and all the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania ramifications, Joe Tessitore & Wade Barrett, and much more with chat and email interactions. They also talk with an on-site correspondent who attended the Raw Netflix debut on Monday. Plus some quitting smoking and vegan diet talk at the end as a late bonus!
