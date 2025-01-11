VIP PODCAST 1/10 – WKH – WWE Smackdown review: Heyman tells Cody what Roman’s intensions are, Tiffany gloats about her cash-in, Cody & Jimmy vs. Fatu & Tama, more (25 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Jan. 10 edition of WWE Smackdown which included Paul Heyman telling Cody Rhodes what Roman Reigns’s intensions are, Tiffany Stratton gloating about her cash-in, Cody & Jimmy Uso vs. Jacob Fatu & Tama Tonga, a four-way to determine Tiffany’s first challenger, Shinsuke Nakamura vs. L.A. Knight, and more.

