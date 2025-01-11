VIP 2005 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #843 (January 15, 2005): Lesnar tops Career Tailspin, Jarrett most overpushed, Keller on Tag Teams, WWE PPV Coverage, Newswire

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #843 cover-dated January 15, 2005: This week’s issue includes the third and final part of the 17th Annual Torch Year-End Awards results including Career Tailspin, Best Promos, Worst Promos, Most Underutilized, and Most Overpushed with Torch staff picks for each of the categories and comments on the top picks… A Cover Story on New Year’s Resolution – what went wrong and why and what it means… WWE Newswire with details on the injuries at the PPV, the Shelton-Maven situration, Rock’s movie future, ECW DVD sales, and more… TNA Notebook with details on Abyss’s departure and more… The Big Story on Raw, the Big Story on Smackdown, and the Big Story on TNA Impact… Torch Triple Play with a fascinating 10 year flashback to Triple H’s contract negotiations with WCW and who WCW valued more than him at the time… New Year’s Resolution coverage including Keller’s match report with star ratings, Reader Reax, and Torch staff Roundtable Reviews with Jason Powell, Bruce Mitchell, Pat McNeill, James Guttman, and Wade Keller… End Notes with Wade Keller on WWE’s “ace up their sleeve” regarding the tag team division… And more…

