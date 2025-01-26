WWE SMACKDOWN HITS & MISSES (1/24): Shadow Cody peeking through, KO just can’t be stopped, Apollo Crews gets a win, Savages, B-Fab, Format

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

It’s difficult to pinpoint what exactly tipped the scale, but this week’s episode of Smackdown felt more laborious than enjoyable, more like actual work than the shots of adrenaline we’ve been getting over the last year or two. There were elements of absolute fire, like Jacob Fatu’s promo, but there was a mass of confusion and bad booking masquerading as the build to the Women’s Royal Rumble. To call this episode uneven wouldn’t even be accurate, as it was evenly, across the board, somewhat boring. And that’s not what you want to be writing when you look forward to Friday nights with such passion. As always, I’m Chris Adams, and you can reach me at cadamsowj@gmail.com if you think I’ve missed.

HITS

SHADOW CODY PEEKING THROUGH: It’s peeking through the cracks, like a prisoner who can see a bit of light. He’s coming. Maybe not now, maybe not any time soon. Or, maybe it will be soon. Sooner than we might think, that dark side is going to come out of Cody Rhodes. He’s threatened it enough, threatened to unleash what’s within. He’s also warned us. He said we wouldn’t like what would break through. And I believe him. However angry and vengeful Kevin Owens has become, Cody will transcend him. However diabolical Kevin Owens has to become, Cody Rhodes will go even further. It’s not a threat. It’s a reality. Or, in the words of Paul Heyman, it’s a spoiler. Let’s hope so!

PRETTY DEADLY ON THE HUNT: As they are enjoying more TV time, the audience has been able to connect with Pretty Deadly and catch a glimpse of the uniqueness of their characters. Fancy boy brawlers, these two make the best of every segment they’re featured in. Yet, I’m afraid the gimmick will soon plateau if they aren’t given the opportunity to shape their characters with nuance. We don’t need Bloodline-level depth. We just need a bit more. Still, their match with Motor City Machine Guns was good, not great, and I hope we see even more as time goes on.

APOLLO CREWS GETS A WIN: While it’s hard for me to picture Apollo Crews as a long-reigning Intercontinental Champion, as he was in the past, I’m still perplexed that Triple H has not found more for this charismatic, muscle-laden high flyer to do. Admittedly, he is on the short side, but that should not be a barrier to someone’s main event-level success in the modern era. After Baron Corbin’s release, it seemed as if Crews would be lost. I’m glad to see that’s not the case and even more elated to see Crews win a match. Running the risk of broaching a sensitive topic, Triple H is going to have a hard time beating the allegations if he continually books black male wrestlers to job out. Keep Crews’s momentum going, please!

KO JUST CAN’T BE STOPPED: He marches on, running roughshod over any and all comers. Kevin Owens is doing incredible character work. Certainly, it’s the best I’ve seen him since my return to wrestling. He is next-level in his trolling, playing mind-games with everybody even as he breaks down their bodies in the ring. Full disclosure: I’m as big a Cody fan as they come, but I’m cheering for KO to take the belt. I’m cheering simply because the story being told is too good to put down right now. Take the belt, KO. Take it and let that Winged Eagle fly!

MISSES

B-FAB’S BOOT ENDS THE MATCH: This match ended with a thud, literally, as B-Fab’s boot knocked a tooth out of Chelsea Green’s mouth, apparently forcing an abrupt end to the match. This shouldn’t be a setback for B-Fab, who has been putting in the work. I’m only frustrated because she has had so few moments to shine, and this one had to be cut short. Run it back, and let’s see what happens. For now, it’s a miss for me, and that hurts to write!

WADE BARRETT AND THE ARCHAIC NOMENCLATURE: Someone who has the ear of Wade Barrett needs not just to whisper but to scream into his ear: “Let’s not call only brown people savages!” Has anybody else noticed this trend, and does anybody else care? In 2025, I’m finding it increasingly problematic to continually refer to the Samoan wrestlers as savages, continuing an age-old stereotype of Pacific Islanders being referred to as such. I don’t think Barrett intends to further the stereotype, yet the impact doesn’t care about the intention. It’s time to let that descriptor go.

FLAWED FORMAT: It only took three weeks for the feel of Raw and Smackdown to be noticeably different. The matches on Raw can breathe without the constant interruption of vacuous and meaningless ads. On Smackdown, we are stuck with the segmented format of years past, and it has immediately become ancient. Perhaps ancient is too strong a word, but the sentiment remains. What can WWE do to ensure that Smackdown doesn’t feel tired or stale, furthering the idea that it has become the B-show? They can’t escape the format, so they must ensure that the stories and angles are as white-hot as possible. Otherwise, Smackdown will feel more and more like something belonging in a museum.