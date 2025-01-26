AEW COLLISION RESULTS (1/25): “Homecoming” episode features return of Samoa Joe, Big Bill vs. Will Hobbs, Storm’s performance of a lifetime, Fatal Four-way

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW COLLISION REPORT

JANUARY 25, 2025

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. AT DAILY’S PLACE

REPORT BY BRIAN ZILEM PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Attendance: 2,986 (per WrestleTix)

Commentators: Tony Schiavone, Nigel McGuinness, Jim Ross

Ring Announcers: Arkady Aura

[HOUR ONE]

-The Patriarchy spoke and said they would embarrass Samoa Joe.

– Toni Storm said she looks forward to meeting Mariah May face-to-face.

– Samoa Joe said he would suffer the sins of the father.

-The Elton John intro played.

-Tony Schiavone welcomed everyone to the show.

(1) SAMOA JOE (w/Hook, Katsuyori Shibata) vs. NICK WAYNE (w/Christian Cage, Kip Sabian, Mother Wayne)

The crowd had a great reaction to Joe’s return. Joe no-sold shoulder blocks from Wayne. Joe tripped Wayne and squashed him like a bug after hitting a senton. Joe went for the Muscle Buster but racked the eyes of Joe. Wayne hit a dragon screw leg whip and continued to work over Joe’s right leg. Wayne climbed to the top rope and nailed Joe with a moonsault. Wayne went for a cover and only got a one count. Wayne ran towards Joe, and Joe slammed him to the ground and told him to sit down. Wayne hit Joe for a code red and got a near fall. In the match’s closing moments, Joe ran over Wayne like a Mac truck with a lariat. Joe set up for the Muscle Buster again; Patriarchy tried to interfere, but Hook and Shibata made the save. Joe hit the Muscle Buster to secure the pinfall victory.

WINNER: Samoa Joe in 5:27

(Brian’s Thoughts: This was outside-the-box matchmaking to break up the standard Collision Party match format. Joe looked and wrestled like a star in this match, and credit to Wayne for his selling throughout the match. The additional ingredient to make this match great was Jim Ross’ commentary. Jim sounded in great spirits on the call, and he made Joe sound and look like a real threat to Jon Moxley.)

-A recap was shown from the opener from AEW Dynamite this past Wednesday, where Ospreay and Omega will team up at the AEW Grand Slam.

(2) KAZUCHIKA OKADA vs. KOMANDER (w/Alex Abrahantes) – Non Title Match

Okada went for a handshake, but Komander walked past him. Okada racked Komander’s eyes, and Komander recovered to lock in an Optus hold onto Okada. Komander ran the ropes, and Okada drilled him with a big boot. Komander attempted a leg scissors takedown, but he took too long in the follow-through, and Okada drilled him on the outside with a DDT. [C]

After the break, Okada went for a powerbomb, but Komander countered with a facebuster. Komander hit a bulldog for a near fall. Okada caught Komander to hit a neckbreaker and power slam. Okada climbed to the top rope to hit an elbow drop. Okada hit the Rainmaker pose but gave the crowd the middle finger. Komander climbed to the ropes to hit a code red and hit a moonsault to the outside. In the match’s closing moments, Komander climbed the ropes again to go for a dive, but Okada ducked and hit the Rainmaker to secure the pinfall victory.

WINNER: Kazuchika Okada in 9:00

(Brian’s Thoughts: I was worried about the chemistry, but Okada showed me I had nothing to worry about. The Okada match on TV can be tricky at times, but this was the perfect TV match layout for him in the future. Okada looked and played the part of a star in this match.)

-Post-match, Okada shook Komander’s hand but jumped him after the match.

-A recap was shown how the Undisputed Kingdom vs. Garcia& Menard and Parker match came together.

-Will Hobbs and Big Bill brawled in the parking lot. Both men brawled with weapons and plunder until security broke up the fight.

(Brian’s Thoughts: Though brief, this was a great mean guy fight. Both men laid in stiff shots throughout. I’m hopeful this leads to a parking lot brawl between both men.

-Lexy Nair was backstage with Big Boom AJ and Big Justice. The Undisputed Kingdom interrupted the interview, and both AJ Justice and Adam Cole did Boom Chants.

(3) THE UNDISPUTED KINGDOM (Adam Cole & Kyle O’Reilly & Roderick Strong) vs. ANGELO PARKER & DANIEL GARCIA & MATT MENARD

WINNERS: The Undisputed Kingdom in 9:52

(Brian’s Thoughts: Inserting the Undisputed Kingdom within the Tag and Trio’s division, which needs depth and a facelift, is a good direction for them moving forward. I still think there’s a spot weekly for Adam Cole to shine. Hopefully, this soft reset will help him get back on track.)

-Max Caster was backstage to cut a promo on Daddy Ass and Anthony Bowens. Caster said he start a weekly surrivers challenge.

-A teaser vignette was shown for Hologram returning.

-Top Flight was backstage with Lexy Nair. Top Flight was upset they couldn’t find Lio Rush Action Andretti. Darius Martin challenged Rush to a match.

-Tony Schiavone welcomes Toni Storm and Mariah May to the ring. May told Schiavone, “Let’s get this shit over with.” The crowd chanted, “Holy shit!”

Mariah May said to Storm: ”When I look at you, I see nothing. When I think about you, I feel nothing. And in the hearts of these fans, you are nothing. You are a joke. You are a meme. They laugh at you and then forget about you, just like I always knew they would. I do not care about you – I have never cared about you. You were just the dumbest, easiest pawn I used to dominate this world. And if I have to remind you again in Australia, so be it. Because as good as I feel right now, I will get off humiliating you in your hometown.”

Toni Storm replied: “Mariah May, I am your biggest fan. You’ve done it. I’ve seen it from the UK to Japan and here in AEW. You’re amazing. You’re an inspiration. And one day, I want to be just like you.”

Storm hugged May, and May slapped her across the face. May then clocked Storm with the Women’s World Title. Calling back May, turning on Storm, she whipped Storm on her back with the title belt. May then tossed Storm’s limp body to the ground.

Storm picked up a mic and said: “What makes you think that I’ve forgotten? Oh my god. What makes you think our dance is done? No. Yes! I will feel each scar, every drop of blood, forever. But now, it’s me. It’s yourself! What you just witnessed was the performance of a lifetime! ”

Storm tore off the Toni Time gear to show she’s returned to “Timeless” Toni Storm. She said: “Mariah, you may have been a woman from hell, but you came from my womb, and I will shove you back up there and spit you out! For I am timeless! God! Tony Storm! And I will rip your tits off.

(Brian’s Thoughts: What an incredible segment from start to finish. You don’t get the reaction May and Storm got unless you put in the work. The craft and months and months into this feud is one of AEW’s best feuds in the company’s history. It’s not up for debate anymore that the Women’s World Title match should be the main event for AEW Grant Slam. )

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show covering the latest episode of Dynamite: CLICK HERE (or search “wade Keller” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

[HOUR TWO]

-A preview of Renee Paquette’s Close Up interview with Jon Moxley was shown.

(4) HOUNDS OF HELL (Brody King & Buddy Matthews w/Julia Hart) vs. GATES OF AGONY (Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona)

WINNERS: Hounds Of Hell in 10:00

(Brian’s Thoughts: A repackage of House of Black is a good pivot. I’d imagine AEW is looking to give Mattews a showcase match at the AEW Grand Slam.)

-Lexy Nair was backstage with AJ and Big Justice again, and they interacted with Harley Cameron. Deonna Purrazzo interpreted the interview to bury Cameron.

(5) YUKA SAKAZAKI vs. DEONNA PURRAZZO (W/Taya Valkyrie) vs. QUEEN AMINATA vs. SERENA DEEB

WINNER: Yuka Sakazaki in 9:28

(Brian’s Thoughts: Sakazaki vs Mercedes Mone should be a very good TV match for the TBS Title.)

-Lexy Nair was backstage with the Hounds of Hell. Okada interrupted the interview and told the Hounds they bark like a bitch. Buddy Matthews challenged Okada to match for the AEW Continental Title. Okada said no, and Mattews said, “Well, I guess you the bitch then.”

-Big Bill came to the ring and said he would ensure Hobbs was locked up for what he did. Hobbs walked to the stage and took out security. Both men brawled again, and the crowd chanted, “Meat! Meat!” Bill took out Hobbs with a backpack, which had bricks inside. Hobbs was busted up, and both men continued to brawl at ringside. Hobbs landed a belly-to-belly to take them both off the ramp through two tables.

(Brian’s Thoughts: This was a perfect follow-up segment to bookend this brawl. It gave a fun, chaotic energy similar to the Omega Ospreay brawl from AEW Dynamite.)

-A vignette was shown of the Don Callis family sitting down for dinner at Don’s Home. Don said the alliance with Omega and Ospreay can’t continue. Brian Cage said there were five of us. Callis said Omega shouldn’t be overlooked, and who said there were only five of us?

(6) KONOSUKE TAKESHITA vs. KATSUYORI SHIBATA – AEW International Title Match

WINNER: Konosuke Takeshita retains the International Title in 13:29

FINAL THOUGHTS: I previously worked at a company whose motto was “Feedback is a gift.” When you provide feedback in good faith, there are moments when you can reap the rewards. When I ask for purpose and intent, this episode is precisely what I’m talking about. This isn’t a victory lap; it’s just a reminder to hold and have standards when reviewing shows. Your time is essential, and I’m glad AEW showed they can make Collision appointment viewing.