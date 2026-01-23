WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (1/23): Corbridge’s alt-perspective report on Wyatt Sicks vs. MFT for Tag Titles, Trick vs. Priest, Triple Threat Match for Women’s Tag Titles No. 1 Contenders, A.J. Styles appearance

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

JANUARY 23, 2026

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA AT BELL CENTRE

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY ERIC CORBRIDGE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Michael Cole, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Attendance: Wrestletix reports that 8,891 were distributed headed into the show. The arena has a capacity of 22,114 when configured for basketball.

[HOUR ONE]

– Michael Cole welcomed the viewing audience to the show as Cody Rhodes, Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair, Lash Legend and Nia Jax, Giulia and Kiana James, the MFT, and Drew McIntyre were all shown arriving to the Bell Centre in Montreal for Friday Night Smackdown.

– Sami Zayn’s music played and the hometown hero came down to the ring to a big ovation with a smile on his face. Cole mentioned that Sami would be part of the Fatal Four-way match to determine the number one contender for the WWE Championship tomorrow night at Saturday Night’s Main Event. The crowd continued to sing Sami’s theme song and chanted for him. Sami let them do their thing before telling them it felt good to be home. He spoke some French but was kind enough to translate for the rest of us non-French speaking folk. He said that he felt like he had all the momentum on his side and that tomorrow he’d have the opportunity to become number one contender. Trick Williams sauntered down the ring to disagree.

Trick said that he was Mister 250 while Sami was Mister too many chances; he was Mister street wear, while Sami was Mister street corner; Sami was Mister almost while Trick was Mister “let’s have a toast” because he knows how to get the job done. Trick pointed out that the last time that Sami had a WWE championship match, in Montreal, he didn’t get the job done. Trick proclaimed that he was here to be WWE Champion. Sami acknowledged the truths that Trick mentioned and said that him losing in Montreal was a bitter pill to swallow. But the biggest thing that Trick said that was true was that he and Sami weren’t on the same level because Sami is the best of the best. He said that if Tricks works hard for years then maybe he could be half of what Sami is, and if Trick disagreed he could do something about it now. Trick declined, saying he had a match tonight against Damian Priest. That cued Priest to walk down to the ring.

Priest got in the ring and reiterated that Trick talks a lot but pointed out that when Priest got in his face last week Trick had nothing to say. He claimed that Trick was afraid of him. He dared Trick to do something. Trick teased like he was going to attack Priest but he turned and waffled Sami with the microphone instead. Then Trick attempted to hit Priest but it turned into a quick brawl between them. Sami got involved and Trick left.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Basic segment to create tension among the competitors in the Fatal Four-way match. From a presentation standpoint, Trick looks like he belongs among the main roster elite.)

– Randy Orton had been watching on a monitor in the back. Cathy Kelley approached and asked if he chose not to get involved in the last segment as part of his strategy. Orton was upset about the question and claimed that 2026 was the year of the Viper. He said he planned on winning his 15th world championship and that it would start tomorrow night when he becomes the number one contender and then goes on to beat Drew McIntyre at the Royal Rumble with the RKO.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: I haven’t heard a ton of smoke about Orton being a serious contender for the WWE Championship in recent months for some reason. But the Orton-Rhodes Wrestlemania feud is right there and primed. If not now, when?)

They showed an “Earlier Today” segment where Carmelo Hayes consoled Ilja Dragunov for losing to Sami Zayn last week to qualify for the number one contender match. Carmelo again pointed out that Dragunov was welcome to accept the United States title open challenge again. Dragunov was seemingly offended that Carmelo even offered that since he was beaten and bruised and not in any condition to challenge for it after last week. Carmelo apologized but then Dragunov smiled and said, “you know me so well” and “I’ll see you out there.” Exit Dragunov and enter The Miz, who was annoyed that people don’t seem to hate each other anymore in WWE. Carmelo reminded that he still hates Miz. The Miz said that Carmelo was what the French referred to as “les incompetente” (Home Alone shout-out). Carmelo said that Dragunov gave him more of an opportunity than Miz ever did, which drew a good reaction from the crowd.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Very much looking forward to that rematch. Great Home Alone shoutout and now I need someone later in the show to quote “[insert wrestler name], your girlfriend? Woof!”)

The United States Champion Carmelo Hayes entered for this week’s open challenge, which we already know was accepted by Ilja Dragunov. It’s pretty clear from the way Carmelo is carrying himself that his confidence is at an all-time high. [c]

Dragunov came out as Barrett pointed out that this was the rematch the world was waiting for. No disagreement from me.

(1) CARMELO HAYES (c) vs. ILJA DRAGUNOV – United States Championship Open Challenge

Cole recounted the history of their matches over the last couple months. The match started with Dragunov charging and missing a kick. That led to a series of counters and missed moves as the announcers pointed out that both men know each other so well at this point. Dragunov executed a nice German suplex and followed up with some headbutts while both men were prone. Carmelo dodged a Constantine special attempt, then Dragunov avoided a springboard clothesline. They laid each other out with a double clothesline in the middle of the ring as they went to a split-screen break. [c]

They traded strikes and looked exhausted just five minutes into the match. Carmelo caught Dragunov with a back elbow into his eye that was injured last week. Dragunov responded with aggressive strikes and stomps. Carmelo with a tilt a whirl head scissors out of nowhere and cover for the first two-count of the match. Dragunov blocked a suplex attempt and pummeled Carmelo with elbows and a Constantine special that turned Carmelo inside out. Dragunov covered for a nearfall. Dragunov teased that he was going to try something off the top rope, but he saw that Carmelo was ready to counter with the First 48 codebreaker. So Dragunov stopped short and snatched up Carmelo and powerbombed him. He covered again for a one…two…he kicked out. [c]

Dragunov met Carmelo at the top turnbuckle where after some counters Dragunov ended up superplexing Carmelo from the apron into the ring. The fans chanted about how much they appreciated that sh*t on a religious level. Dragunov was energized by that, which led to Carmelo audibly asking him what was wrong with him. They traded several chops and standing clotheslines on the apron. Carmelo gave him a suplex into a cutter on the apron, then they both tumbled to the floor as the referee counted. Carmelo rolled Dragunov back in at seven and slowly tried to get up to the turnbuckle while selling a hurt leg. He took too much time and Dragunov grabbed him onto his shoulders and gave him a death valley drive into the corner. He covered for another nearfall.

Dragunov went up to the top but the Miz showed up and dumped him off the turnbuckle right into a First 48 from Carmelo. He covered for the one…two…three as Miz mockingly cheered from ringside. Wade Barrett pointed out that Miz was upset that Dragunov got the title shot instead of him. Carmelo saw what happened on the replay and was furious at Miz.

WINNER: Carmelo Hayes by pinfall in 17:00. Carmelo Hayes retained the U.S. title.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Great match. They story of the match was that they know each other so well at this point that they’d set each other up by predicting the other’s counter attempts and planning for them. It was excellent. The United States title open challenges remain a highlight of every Smackdown.)

– They showed a video recap of the recent history between Cody Rhodes and Jacob Fatu. Cole mentioned that he had a sit-down interview with Cody that would air later. [c]

– The conversation between Cody Rhodes and Michael Cole aired that had been filmed “earlier today.” Cody didn’t want to talk about losing the WWE Championship. He wanted to talk about the upcoming Royal Rumble and winning it back. Cole interrupted and asked for his feelings about Jacob Fatu. Fatu showed up along with Smackdown General Manager Nick Aldis and three WWE “officials.” Cole split and Fatu took his seat. Fatu said he was locked in on Drew McIntyre for kicking his teeth down his throat and he doesn’t give a damn what Cody thinks or feels about it. But then Cody had to be the hero by putting his hands on him. Cody said that him acting and not thinking is what got him put in prison in the first place. Fatu stood up and said that it’s fine if Cody wanted to go there because there’s nothing that people don’t know about him.

Fatu talked about how a month before he got to WWE he didn’t even know if he’d have a job there. He said his choices have helped make him a better man and that it is why he’s standing in front of Cody right now. Cody said that IS the problem because he’s standing in front of Cody right now, but Cody isn’t the champion anymore because of Fatu. He said that there match at Saturday Night’s Main Event should have been for the title. Fatu balked at that and said that before he got involved Drew McIntyre was about to win the cage match anyway, which is a great point. Cody said that Fatu must have it all figured out, which is crazy since Fatu has never been in a title match. Fatu was angry and told him that he wasn’t like every other Samoan he’s faced in the past. Fatu said that everyone thinks he’s out of control, but he’s actually very in control. Fatu left as Cody and Aldis looked on.

After the segment aired, Cole pointed out that Aldis had sent both Fatu and Cody home after that so that there was no way their match tomorrow night would be jeopardized.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: That was EXCELLENT and I don’t give that praise lightly. Cody was still pissed that in his mind Fatu cost him the WWE Championship, but he clearly just wanted to get Fatu to understand what he did and how he should be better. Fatu, a fighter his whole life, didn’t want to hear that from a guy like Cody, who probably would annoy someone like him since they come from opposite backgrounds. By the end of the conversation Cody had gotten under Fatu’s skin and Fatu clearly put him on notice. One criticism I had when Fatu had last been on television was that he seemingly needed to spit out all of his catchphrases every time he had a microphone. He didn’t used a single one here. And he didn’t need to. He came across more natural without them.)

– Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre bumped into Jordynne Grace backstage. Green said that Grace was star and offered her a position in her Secret Hervice. Grace agreed to have her back tonight because Green was facing Jade Cargill. Green, Fyre, and Grace made their way to the ring. Green was dressed like The Mountie. [c]

WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill went to the ring for the match and stopped to jaw with Grace at ringside. Green took advantage and dove through the ropes onto her opponent. Green rolled Cargill back in the ring and Cargill tried to regroup. The referee half-assed checked on Cargill and quickly rang the bell as Green charged at her.

[HOUR TWO]

(2) JADE CARGILL vs. CHELSEA GREEN (w/Alba Fyre)

Cargill struck her in the mouth and threw her into the corner. Cargill stomped her down as Grace watched from ringside wearing glasses. Cargill whipped Green into the turnbuckles and then taunted her by doing push-ups. The crowd chanted for Green. Cargill with a fallaway slam and a kip up, which drew boos. Cargill got in Graces’ face on the floor but was so worried about Grace that Green capitalized with a missile drop kick and double knees into the second rope. Green covered but only managed a one-count. Green went for the Unpretty-her but Cargill kicked out. Green covered again and used the ropes for leverage, but still to no avail.

Cargill hit a superkick and a powerbomb. Fyre tried to distract from the apron but Cargill knocked her off with a big boot. Cargill told Grace to watch as she hit the Jaded on Green and covered for the easy win.

WINNER: Jade Cargill by pinfall in 4:00.

– After the match, Grace grabbed a microphone and questioned the point of that match. She said that she will be in the Rumble and when she wins it she’ll see Cargill on the other side. She also said that since Cargill was already warmed up they could do it right now. She got in Cargill’s face, but Cargill left and said she’s do it on her time.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Grace isn’t going to win the Rumble but it’s still good to that she’s another legitimate threat to win)

– Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair chatted in the back. Bliss said it was going to be hard to top last year’s Rumble because she returned to WWE at it. Flair said she forgot because she actually won the Rumble. They said that tonight was about their team and trying to regain the tag team titles. They made their little heart symbol.

– Solo Sikoa walked with the MFT in the back while holding the Wyatt’s lantern. Solo said that hey and right-hand man Tama Tonga would win the tag titles tonight. He said that after that he’d win the Royal Rumble and bring back the WWE title to the family where it belongs, and that as long as he had the lantern that there was nothing “you” (Uncle Howdy) and “he” (the late Bray Wyatt) could do about it.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: How can you not love Solo? The guy has goals. If only the entire roster laid out their plans as succinctly as he does. See- Sicks, Wyatt or Black, Aleister.)

– The aforementioned Wyatt Sicks made their firefly-laced entrance for their latest Tag Team title defense. [c]

The MFT, led by Solo Sikoa holding the Wyatt’s lantern, entered as the challengers. Solo blew out the lantern and sent Talla Tonga to the back with it.

(3) THE WYATT SICKS (Dexter Lumis & Joe Gacy) vs. THE MFT (Solo Sikoa & Tama Tonga) – WWE Tag Team Championship

The MFT are clearly serious this week since they have the A squad in there. Tama started off against Gacy with some intense strikes and a slam. Solo quickly tagged in and dropped Gacy with a back elbow then tagged back out. Lumis made a blind tag and caught Tama by surprise. Tama missed his finisher and Lumis hit a monkey flip halfway across the ring. Solo ran in but caught kicks to the head and was sent to the floor. Gacy and Lumis hit stereo somersaults onto their opponents on the floor as they went picture-in-picture. [c]

Solo was pummeling Lumis in the corner when they returned from the break. He hit his running hip attack as Uncle Howdy looked on helplessly at ringside. Solo attempted another hip attack but Lumis averted it and hit a back suplex. Barrett pointed out that Solo took too long. Gacy and Tama tagged in and Gacy dropped him with a clothesline to the back of the head and a stalling side suplex. Gacy and Lumis the double team suplex into a powerbomb and covered for a nearfall that Solo broke up. Lumis launched himself over the top rope onto Solo on the floor. Lumis went quickly back to the top and splashed Tama, earning another nearfall.

Erik Rowan decided to start attacking the remaining MFT at ringside by throwing himself as a cross-body into J.C. Mateo and Tonga Loa. Talla Tonga returned with the Lantern. Rowan went to confront him, got distracted by Mateo, and turned into a Talla size 17 big boot. Uncle Howdy put the mandible claw on Talla until Solo snuck up behind and gave him a Samoan spike. Back in the ring, Tama attacked Lumis. From the floor, Solo struck Lumis in the face with the lantern behind the referee’s back. Tama hit his Cutthroat finisher and covered for the three-count.

WINNERS: The MFT via pinfall in 10:00. Tama Tonga and Solo Sikoa win the Tag Team Championship.

Nick Aldis talked to R-Truth in his office. Truth said he wanted to be in the Rumble and handed him two balls for the Rumble number draft lottery. A.J. Styles walked in. Before he left, Truth said he’s sleep well tonight knowing his balls were in good hands. Aldis questioned whether Styles really wanted to put his career on the line at the Rumble against Gunther. Styles said he wasn’t going to let Gunther decide when his time was up (yet he seemingly is?) Aldis said he asked him to come to Smackdown for a different reason and pointed behind Styles. Shinsuke Nakamura was there and he asked Styles why he was willing to lose everything. Styles said if he didn’t step up to Gunther now, then he’s already lost. Nakamura said he wanted Styles to prove that he’s still phenomenal and challenged him to a match tomorrow night at Saturday Night’s Main Event. Aldis confirmed that there was room for it and made the match.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: That rounds out the SNME card that was lacking a match. Should be fun. Enjoy Styles while we still have him.)

– Fraxiom made their entrance for Nathan Frazer’s match tonight. [c]

Johnny Gargano entered with his wife Candice LeRae accompanying him as always. Candice had Axiom’s match hanging from her pants.

(4) JOHNNY GARGANO (w/Candice LeRae) vs. NATHAN FRAZER (w/Axiom)

Frazer and Gargano chain wrestled in the early going, with Frazer locking in an armbar. Frazer ran the ropes several times at high speed that got the crowd’s attention. Frazer whipped Gargano into the corner and then kicked him in the face while he was perched on the top rope. Gargano was seemingly going to powerbomb him from the top but instead dropped him face-first into the buckle, which looked great. Then he pushed him off the apron and sent Frazer crashing into the barricade. [c]

Frazer executed a springboard into a reverse DDT. Both grapplers were down. When they got up Frazer hit a springboard off the tope rope and used his speed to continue to stay ahead of Gargano, hitting a running slingblade and a frog splash that garnered him a nearfall. Frazer launched himself like a missile over the top rope with a somersault onto Gargano on the floor, then rolled him back in and missed a Phoenix splash from the top. Gargano struck back with an enziguri and a superkick. But Frazer reacted with an enziguri of his own. He attempted a lionsault but Gargano kicked him in the gut and dropped him with a modified fisherman’s driver and covered for a two-count. Gargano slowly climbed to the top but Frazer met him and hit a superplex and neckbreaker combo, then covered for another nearfall. Barrett pointed out that it was shades of Frazer’s trainer Seth Rollins.

Frazer went back up top but Candice got up on the apron to distract him just long enough so that when he attempted another Phoenix splash Gargano had recovered enough to move out of the way. Gargano cowered in the corner. Axiom got his mask back and put it on LeRae from behind. Gargano reached through the ropes to help his wife but she inadvertently struck him. Frazer rolled up Gargano for the three-count.

WINNER: Nathan Frazer via pinfall in 11:00.

After the match, Fraxiom taunted Gargano with the mask. But Candice snuck in, grabbed the mask, and ran way.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: This feud MUST CONTINUE. By the end of it we may all want to hide our faces under a mask. The match was good though.)

– Cathy Kelley interviewed Lash Legend and Nia Jax about their match tonight. They were impatient and said that they’ve proved every week that they are dominant. Jax said that tonight they’d become the number one contenders and that at the Rumble they’d eliminate everyone.

– The WWE Champion Drew McIntyre was shown walking in the back because he was up next. [c]

Drew McIntyre made his entrance, holding up the WWE Championship when he got in the ring. He had a microphone.

[HOUR THREE]

Drew said he knew it had been 30 years since the Montreal Canadiens won the Stanley Cup, but now they had a champion they could be proud of in him. Drew said again that he wasn’t the one that attacked Jacob Fatu months ago. He also reiterated that Cody Rhodes wouldn’t get a rematch regardless of whether he defeats Fatu tomorrow night. He also mocked the thought of Cody winning the Rumble for the third time. Drew ran down the competitors in the fatal four way match. He said “good luck kid” to Trick. As for Priest, Drew said he’d end Priest’s career if he won. He said that Orton is just “Randall K. Orton” that can’t get the job anymore. Drew said, “last but certainly least, Canada’s own Sami Zayn.” The crowd sang. Drew said that Sami is always so concerned about disappointing his son, but that it was okay because his son has been disappointed ever since he opened his eyes and realized that Sami Zayn was his father. Drew said he didn’t care who won the fatal four way because he’ll beat whoever wins at the Rumble.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: They refuse to drop the “who attacked Fatu” storyline, so it’s clear that it wasn’t McIntyre. It will be interesting to see who it was and I bet we will find out at the Rumble.)

– Trick Williams chatted with Rey Fenix in the back. Fenix was still hot at Trick for his actions a couple weeks ago, cuz Fenix holds a grudge. Trick said they could talk about it after Trick wins the fatal four way match, if he remembers Fenix’s name. Fenix said he’d remember.

– They replayed Kit Wilson’s blindside attack on Matt Cardona from last week, as well as Jacob Fatu’s subsequent obliteration of Kit. Cathy Kelley asked Kit what was so triggering about Cardona to him. Kit said that Cardona was toxic. Cardona walked up and Kit told him that his problem with him was his perfectly manicured beard, chiseled jaw, and his big beefy shoulders. Kit told him to wake up because men like Cardona expect the world to bend around them and have toxic masculinity. Cardona said he had no idea what he was talking about and challenged him to a match. Kit called him toxic as Cardona left.

– Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss made their staggered team entrance. [c]

– Giulia and Kiana James were out next. Lash Legend and Nia Jax came out last.

(5) GIULIA & KIANA JAMES vs. CHARLOTTE FLAIR & ALEXA BLISS vs. LASH LEGEND & NIA JAX – Women’s Tag Team Championship No. 1 Contenders Triple Threat Match

The match started with Flair versus James versus Legend. They all went for each other and Flair hit a cartwheel clothesline on James. Flair with a weak looking hurricanrana on Legend that was in slow motion. Bliss tagged in and leaped off the top rope onto the floor on all four opponents. It looked horrible because all four women on the floor were huddled close together waiting for it. [c]

When they returned it was Flair versus Guilia versus Legend. Flair kicked Giuilua to the floor. Legend with a clothesline to Flair’s jaw then sent her into the corner so she could Flair flip and come off the top with a cross-body and cover for a two-count. Giulia was back in and kicked both Legend and Flair while they were down. Giulia tagged in James but she ran into a Flair chop party. Flair was trying to make a tag to Bliss, who literally stretched out far with one arm for the tag even though the tag rope in her other hand wasn’t extended at all. Legend and James went for a delayed suplex but Flair countered with a desperate double DDT. Flair reached for the tag but just as she was about to make it Giulia pulled Bliss to the floor from behind. James with a superkick on Flair but she got leveled by a Jax clothesline. Jax climbed to the top with Flair on her shoulders. James snuck underneath and powerbombed Jax with Flair in tow. James hurriedly covered Flair for the one…two…kick out!

James yelled “what is wrong with you” as she pie-faced an exhausted Flair. Jax walked up and bowled James over, sending her half-way across the ring. Bliss tagged in and the pace picked up as the freshest woman was in the match. Bliss was on fire with a DDT on Jax and a cover for a two-count. Bliss saw that Giulia was perched on the top rope and moved as she leaped off, leading to a dropkick to Jax. Bliss caught Giulia in the Sister Abigail position but Legend came in and gave Bliss a pump kick. Legend covered Bliss but Giulia stopped it. Jax tagged back in and hit a pop-up headbutt to Giulia who tagged out. James hit the 401K on Jax but Legend knocked her to the floor. Legend hit the Lash extension on Bliss but Flair then speared Legend. James leaped over and covered Bliss for the win. Cole said it was a great strategic move (not really, it’s obvious) and that Kiana James has a great ring I.Q. (sure)

WINNERS: Giulia and Kiana James in 11:00. Giulia and Kiana James are the Number One Contenders for the Tag Team Championship.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: It was a sloppy match with a surprising result, presumably meaning Giulia and James will lose to Ripley and Sky when they get their title shot.)

– Sami Zayn told Damian Priest in the back that he doesn’t have a problem with him and said if Trick tried anything during the main event that he’d help. Priest told Sami to stop and said that Sami has a bad habit of getting involved in other people’s matches. He told him to stay out of it. Sami replied with “or what?” Priest said he knew exactly what. Sami told Priest that he doesn’t get to tell him where to go ever. Something else caught Sami’s attention and he slowly walked down the hall until he walked up to Drew McIntyre. Sami smacked him HARD straight in the face. [c]

(Corbridge’s Analysis: That was one hell of a slap. And very deserved considering Drew’s previous comments tonight about Sami’s son.)

– Cody Rhodes caught up to A.J. Styles in the parking lot. Cody said he understood where Styles was coming from and wished him luck in his match against Gunther. They shook hands and Styles left. Cody turned around and saw that there was a signed photo of Drew McIntyre wearing the WWE title posted on a window of Cody’s tour bus. It had a caption that said, “The Real American Dream.”

– The announcers ran down tomorrow’s Saturday Night’s Main Event card.

– Cathy Kelley asked Giulia and Kiana James about their big win and upcoming title shot. Giulia said a lot of things that I didn’t understand. James said that they would win the tag titles and then Giulia would be well on her way to becoming a triple champion when she wins the Rumble.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Yay goals! Gotta love it. None are going to happen but I love the ambition)

– Damian Priest entered first for the main event. [c]

Trick Williams made his way to the ring.

(7) DAMIAN PRIEST vs. TRICK WILLIAMS

The match started slowly with some clunky grappling. Priest with an armbar. Trick escaped and chopped Priest in the corner. Priest temporarily prevented Trick from whipping him, but Trick eventually got him and then suplexed him. Trick covered for an early two-count. Trick with a leaping neckbreaker and another nearfall. Sami Zayn slowly made his way to ringside. The distraction let Priest grab Trick and throw him into the corner. Priest pointed out at Sami and told him that he said to not come out. Trick sent Priest to the floor and threw him repeatedly into things including the barricade, the ring and the steps. Trick told Sami it was his house as they went split screen. [c]

Priest took control back with a facebuster and corner splash, but Trick exploded out of the corner with a spinning heel kick and cover for another nearfall. Priest recovered and went for a chokeslam but Trick escaped. Trick missed another kick and then they traded kicks to the head. They both connected with 360 pump kicks at the same time and both went down as the referee counted. Sami was still watching from the outside.

Trick caught Priest from a springboard and hit the Bookend and covered for a two-count. Trick took down a knee pad and went for the Trick Shot but Priest side-stepped and hit another facebuster and covered for a nearfall of his own. Priest went for a running clothesline but it was telegraphed so Trick slid to the floor. Priest went out after him. Priest charged but Trick lifted him up and flapjacked Priest onto the announce desk. Trick drove Priest into Sami, knocking them both down. The referee had gotten to eight so Trick rolled in and back out to break the count. Trick rolled Priest back into the ring but before he could do anything else Sami was in the ring and attacked Trick. The referee immediately called for the bell.

WINNER: Trick Williams via disqualification in 13:00.

After the match, Sami beat Trick into the corner. Priest shoved Sami so he attacked him too. Sami with a Helluva kick to a seated Trick. Priest superkicked Sami. Trick hit the Trick Shot on Priest. Trick stood tall until Randy Orton snuck up behind him and hit an RKO. Sami and Orton went face to face for a second. Orton dropped Sami with an RKO too. Orton stood tall as they went off the air.

