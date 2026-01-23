News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 1/23 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner discuss Kenny Omega’s return to singles action, Trey Miguel released, Taz’s return to commentary, Bishop Dyer in dark match, more (90 min.)

January 23, 2026

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of All Elite Conversation Club, PWTorch contributors Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner cover these topics:

  • (00:00) Introduction and extreme weather
  • (03:40) Baron Corbin (Bishop Dyer) AEW dark match debut
  • (06:17) Taz returns to commentary
  • (08:11) Kenny Omega vs Josh Alexander
  • (12:46) MJF promo
  • (18:33) Brody King confrontation sets up title program
  • (21:52) Samoa Joe vs Mike Bailey with excessive interference
  • (26:44) Swerve vs Kevin Knight main event main
  • (32:44) Death Riders vs Don Callis Family street fight
  • (36:34) Marina Shafir effective in small segments
  • (37:22) Women’s tag match: Penelope Ford/Megan Bayne upset win
  • (40:25) Alec Price and Jordan Oliver debut vs FTR
  • (46:12) The Rascalz stoner gimmick promo criticism
  • (47:37) Trey Miguel AEW released
  • (55:37) Will Ospreay backstage for medical evaluation
  • (58:22) Upcoming lineups
  • (01:03:14) Zach’s email and trivia

Send your thoughts and questions to allelitecc@gmail.com

