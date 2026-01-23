FREE PODCAST 1/23 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner discuss Kenny Omega’s return to singles action, Trey Miguel released, Taz’s return to commentary, Bishop Dyer in dark match, more (90 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

(00:00) Introduction and extreme weather

(03:40) Baron Corbin (Bishop Dyer) AEW dark match debut

(06:17) Taz returns to commentary

(08:11) Kenny Omega vs Josh Alexander

(12:46) MJF promo

(18:33) Brody King confrontation sets up title program

(21:52) Samoa Joe vs Mike Bailey with excessive interference

(26:44) Swerve vs Kevin Knight main event main

(32:44) Death Riders vs Don Callis Family street fight

(36:34) Marina Shafir effective in small segments

(37:22) Women’s tag match: Penelope Ford/Megan Bayne upset win

(40:25) Alec Price and Jordan Oliver debut vs FTR

(46:12) The Rascalz stoner gimmick promo criticism

(47:37) Trey Miguel AEW released

(55:37) Will Ospreay backstage for medical evaluation

(58:22) Upcoming lineups

(01:03:14) Zach’s email and trivia

