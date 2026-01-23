FREE PODCAST 1/23 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner discuss Kenny Omega’s return to singles action, Trey Miguel released, Taz’s return to commentary, Bishop Dyer in dark match, more (90 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of All Elite Conversation Club, PWTorch contributors Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner cover these topics:
- (00:00) Introduction and extreme weather
- (03:40) Baron Corbin (Bishop Dyer) AEW dark match debut
- (06:17) Taz returns to commentary
- (08:11) Kenny Omega vs Josh Alexander
- (12:46) MJF promo
- (18:33) Brody King confrontation sets up title program
- (21:52) Samoa Joe vs Mike Bailey with excessive interference
- (26:44) Swerve vs Kevin Knight main event main
- (32:44) Death Riders vs Don Callis Family street fight
- (36:34) Marina Shafir effective in small segments
- (37:22) Women’s tag match: Penelope Ford/Megan Bayne upset win
- (40:25) Alec Price and Jordan Oliver debut vs FTR
- (46:12) The Rascalz stoner gimmick promo criticism
- (47:37) Trey Miguel AEW released
- (55:37) Will Ospreay backstage for medical evaluation
- (58:22) Upcoming lineups
- (01:03:14) Zach’s email and trivia
Send your thoughts and questions to allelitecc@gmail.com
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
OTHER LINKS…
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…
–https://www.youtube.com/
Follow us on Blue Sky…
–https://bsky.app/profile/
Emails…
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.