VIP PODCAST 1/23 – WKH – WWE Smackdown review: Trick vs. Priest, Fatu and Cody have heated exchange, WWE Tag Title match, U.S. Title Open Challenge, SNME build (19 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Jan. 23 edition of WWE Smackdown including Trick Williams vs. Damien Priest, Jacob Fatu and Cody Rhodes have a heated exchange, WWE Tag Title match, another U.S. Title Open Challenge, SNME build, and more.

