FREE PODCAST 1/23 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Machado: Cody-Fatu segment and whether Cody is showing signs of going heel, Rumble speculation, SNME preview, Sami’s run-in (108 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Javier Machado to review WWE Smackdown including analysis of the Cody Rhodes-Jacob Fatu confrontation and whether Cody crossed a line with the prison reference and was a prick, and does that indicate he’s turning heel? Plus A.J. Styles, Sami Zayn, Randy Orton, Royal Rumble speculation, Saturday Night’s Main Event preview, U.S. Title Open Challenge at WrestleMania, and much more with live chat interactions throughout.

