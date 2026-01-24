VIP 2005 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #897 (January 28, 2006): Inside Story on MTV Pilot, Exclusive Dawn Marie Torch Talk, Radican’s ROH 2005 Review, Caldwell’s case for Impact going on Road, Mitchell on Triple H

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #897 cover-dated January 28, 2006: This issue includes a Cover Story detailing the MTV pilot, how it came about, the concept behind it, who’s involved, and where it may go… The start of the Dawn Marie “Torch Talk” series, her only media interview since being released from WWE while pregnant. In part one, she talks about the lack of respect women in wrestling today have for the industry… Sean Radican’s in-depth look at the 12 core ROH wrestlers in 2005… James Caldwell makes a case for TNA going on the road and leaving Orlando… Wade Keller previews the Royal Rumble… Bruce Mitchell on Triple H’s sabbatical and Royal Rumble the Home Game… Pat McNeill looks at the latest TNA Impact and WWE 24/7 hype.. Caldwell’s On Point interview highlights with Dory Funk Jr… Plus WWE Newswire, TNA Newswire, “Big Story” reports on Raw, Smackdown, and TNA Impact, TNA Impact Reader Reax, 1996 Backtrack, and more…

