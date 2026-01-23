FREE PODCAST 1/23 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: CM Punk’s fan altercation, Cena vs. Punk, Rumble expanding to 40, 2011 Hall of Fame, Linda McMahon’s politics, Bischoff-Torch exchanges (163 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to two back-to-back episodes of the PWTorch Livecast from Jan. 17 and 18, 2011.

On the Jan. 17, 2011 episode, PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and PWTorch columnist Bruce Mitchell discussed with live callers, WWE Raw, C.M. Punk’s fan altercation on Sunday, Punk vs. Cena on Raw, the Royal Rumble expanding to 40 wrestlers, Tough Enough in a PG environment?, Lucha Libre USA, health issues in pro wrestling vs. MMA, 2011 WWE Hall of Fame undercarders, MVP in Japan, Jeff Hardy’s legal case on January 20, and more.

Then on the Jan. 18, 2011 episode, PWTorch editor Wade Keller and Jason Powell of ProWrestling.net, they took calls for an hour on the Royal Rumble taking shape, WrestleMania matches, happenings on Raw, the Eric Bischoff-Torch war of words, Triple H, and much more. In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they talked about Santino’s Cobra, John Morrison’s push, Linda McMahon’s political developments, and more.

