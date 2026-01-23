2K announces Attitude Era Edition of WWE 2K26

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The Attitude Era Edition of WWE 2K26 was revealed tonight on the Jan. 23 edition of Smackdown in a commercial that aired during the show. No gameplay was shown.

The commercial for the The Attitude Era edition of WWE 2K26 featured clips of Steve Austin, The Rock, Kane, Undertaker and others from the Attitude Era. It was announced that pre-orders for WWE 2K26 will begin on Jan. 30. No offical release date for the game has been announced.

C.M. Punk is going to be the focus of WWE 2K26’s showcase mode according to a report from Insider Gaming earlier this month.

“The first section has players relive some of Punk’s favorite matches throughout his WWE career,” the report said. “There are also “What If?” matches that look at what could have been had Punk not left the company in 2014. And, lastly, fantasy matches will see Punk take on opponents that he never was able to face for one reason or another.”

C.M. Punk returned to WWE in 2023. He beat Gunther for the WWE World Hvt. Championship at SummerSlam last August, but Seth Rollins returned from a fake injury to cash in his MITB contract. Rollins beat Punk to capture the title after cashing in his MITB contract.

Rollins then suffered a legit injury to his rotator cuff during his match against Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel last October. Raw GM Adam Pearce then stripped Rollins of the title on the Raw after the PPV. Punk then beat Jey Uso at Saturday Night’s Main Event last November to capture the WWE World Hvt. Championship and has held the title since that time.