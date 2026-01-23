WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (1/23): Keller’s report on Jade Cargill vs. Chelsea Green, Wyatts vs. MFTs, Priest vs. Trick Williams, Carmelo Hayes U.S. Title Open Challenge

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

JANUARY 23, 2026

MONTREAL, QUEBEC AT BELL CENTRE

AIRED ON DELAY ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Commentators: Joe Tessitore, Corey Graves

Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of today 8,027 tickets were distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 22,114 spectators when configured for basketball.

[HOUR ONE]

-Michael Cole introduced the show as they showed an aerial view of the arena. Then they showed Cody Rhodes arriving as Cole plugged his sitdown interview with him. Then they showed Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss, Lash Legend and Nia Jax, and Giulia and Kiana James arriving. Then they cut to Solo Sikoa and his MFTs getting out of an elevator. Finally, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre backstage.

-They cut to a wide shot of the arena as Sami Zayn’s music started and he made his way to the ring.

Advertised Matches & Appearances

The Wyatt Sicks vs. The MFTs – WWE Tag Team Championship match

Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax & Lash Legend vs. Giulia & Kiana James – WWE Women’s Tag Team Title No. 1 Contender’s match

Damian Priest vs. Trick Williams

Jade Cargill vs. Chelsea Green

Carmelo Hayes to issue United States Championship Open Challenge